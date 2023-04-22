“Will have a better legacy than Xavi”, “We’ve hit the damn jackpot” – Real Madrid fans salute ‘extraordinary’ star after 2-0 win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid fans on Twitter were stunned by Eduardo Camavinga's performance in the La Liga home win against Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 22). Los Blancos won 2-0, with Marco Asensio and Eder Militao the goalscorers.

Camavinga, though, was one of the night's most outstanding performers. The Frenchman started as a left-back, a position he's not naturally adept at. His performance against Celta, though, was impressive, despite playing in an unfamiliar position.

He completed five tackles, blocked one shot and made a last-man tackle. Camavinga also won 11 ground duels and completed 70 passes with 92% accuracy. He completed six dribbles during the game, too. Fans were over the moon with his display.

One wrote on Twitter:

"Camavinga for £27m is literally legalised bank robbery. We’ve hit the damn jackpot with that brother."

Another wrote:

"Camavinga will have a better legacy than Xavi no cap."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after Camavinga's stunning display during the La Liga home clash against Celta Vigo:

Faysal @elfayz_ Camavinga for £27m is literally legalised bank robbery. We’ve hit the damn jackpot with that brother. Camavinga for £27m is literally legalised bank robbery. We’ve hit the damn jackpot with that brother.

Morale👻 @M_orale_ Camavinga will have a better legacy than Xavi no cap 🧢 Camavinga will have a better legacy than Xavi no cap 🧢

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Camavinga is about to be Perez’s greatest midfield signing since Kroos & Modric for Real Madrid. Camavinga is about to be Perez’s greatest midfield signing since Kroos & Modric for Real Madrid.

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo if Camavinga started levitating out of the stadium right now no one would be surprised we'd all be like "yup that is conceivable" if Camavinga started levitating out of the stadium right now no one would be surprised we'd all be like "yup that is conceivable"

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Camavinga is so fcking insane man, he's so mature despite his age. We are witnessing greatness. Camavinga is so fcking insane man, he's so mature despite his age. We are witnessing greatness. https://t.co/ksA8jV7wqm

Barcelona Fan @LioneI_Prime Camavinga and Gavi comparisons was the most disrespectful comparison ever



Camavinga is miles clear of the Angry bird any day of the week Camavinga and Gavi comparisons was the most disrespectful comparison everCamavinga is miles clear of the Angry bird any day of the week https://t.co/qPtj4mYZRv

TC @totalcristiano Renew Camavinga for a life-time whilst sending Rennes an extra €100m. Renew Camavinga for a life-time whilst sending Rennes an extra €100m.

Sid Lowe @sidlowe Eduardo Camavinga, ladies and gentlemen. Holy moly, what a player Eduardo Camavinga, ladies and gentlemen. Holy moly, what a player

Since his 2021 move, Camavinga has made 89 appearances for Los Blancos, including 49 this season. The 20-year-old is already one of the team's most reliable players.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, have closed the gap on Barcelona to eight points. Barca, though, have a game in hand, playing Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Antonio Rudiger opens up about joining Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer. The German defender was a crucial player for Chelsea but decided to take up a new challenge and joined the Spanish giants.

Since his summer arrival, Rudiger has made 42 appearances for the Madrid giants. The central defender recently said that he received a letter from Madrid president Florentino Perez in 2016 (via GOAL):

“I received a letter from Florentino Perez in 2016, I have the letter every day in front of me. I said (I) will one day arrive there. (He was) wishing me a speedy recovery. I couldn’t believe it. I still have the letter; my mother has it kept."

He added:

“The moment I knew I can go to Real Madrid is when I lifted the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea. Then I knew I can go there. At that moment, I knew ... If you want to be on the winning side, you join Real Madrid."

While Rudiger has often been used as a bit-part player this season, expect the 30-year-old to have a more prominent role in the seasons to come. The defender certainly has the qualities to become a mainstay at the heart of Los Blancos' defence.

Poll : 0 votes