"Will be Chelsea priority in 2024" - Fabrizio Romano details the London club's transfer plans next year

As the 2024 transfer window looms, Chelsea have set their sights on bolstering two key areas: their frontline and defensive core. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano made the revelations via his YouTube channel and Twitter account, reporting:

"Striker will be Chelsea priority in 2024 but CFC also looking at centre backs as part of their plan for January or summer, based on opportunities."

The journalist cited the west London club's tactical pivot toward shoring up a struggling attack and possibly replacing the seemingly outbound Trevoh Chalobah. According to Romano (via Football Transfers), these moves could unfold either this January or come summer, dictated by budget constraints and player availability.

Chelsea's woes aren't restricted to the defense, as their offense has also failed to click this season. Scoring a meager 13 goals in 10 Premier League outings, they find themselves languishing when it comes to attacking prowess.

Their struggles in front of goal are eclipsed only by Manchester United's even more anemic tally of 11 goals in Premier League's Top 10 teams.

Which strikers are Chelsea rumored to be chasing after?

This lack of firepower has pushed Chelsea to explore multiple avenues for a new striking sensation. Among those rumored are several compelling candidates, including Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, and Evan Ferguson (via Football.London).

Ivan Toney is currently sidelined for gambling infringements but is expected to re-enter the fray in January. He has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and his credentials would certainly add much-needed vigor to Chelsea's flagging attack. He has scored 68 goals in 124 games for Brentford since 2020.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson burst onto the scene last term under Roberto De Zerbi. The young Irishman has already netted four goals this season, including a stunning hat-trick against Newcastle United. His meteoric rise has turned heads, and he could be another option for a Blues squad in dire need of a goal-scoring jolt.

At the more opulent end of the spectrum sits Victor Osimhen. Although a January move seems improbable due to his contractual obligations at Napoli, there are rumors about a possible shock bid.

Aged 24, he sits comfortably within the demographic sweet spot preferred by the Blues' board and is already a European sensation. Last season he racked up an impressive 31 goals in all competitions, playing an instrumental role in Napoli's Serie A triumph.

The Blues remain steadfast in their quest to optimize their squad in January. Whether it’s adding a prolific striker or a sturdy center-back, they are poised for decisive action.