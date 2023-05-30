Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Journalist gives his take on the PSG star's future

Spanish news outlet Jijantes' president, Gerard Romero, has revealed that he's not very hopeful of Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona. The Argentine has been linked with a fairytale return to Camp Nou this summer ever since it was announced earlier this month that he's set to leave PSG.

Messi's contract with the Parisians is up in June and he won't be extending his terms, revealed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano a few weeks ago. Rumors of the 36-year-old star wanting a Barcelona reunion had been doing the rounds, but Romero has now dropped a bombshell that fans won't be too happy to hear.

He revealed that Messi's chances of returning to his old stomping ground are lower now, saying (via Reshad Rahman):

“I’ve lowered the % of Messi’s return yesterday — from 80% to now 60%”.

He further gave an explanation that the player's family is currently divided on the issue.

“A part of the Messi family says that Leo wants to return to Barça, while the other part of his family (father and brother) are pressing Barça to make a proposal."

It's understandable if the Argentine legend wants to return to Barcelona, for it's the only club he's played for besides PSG and where he spent the vast majority of his career after making his professional debut in 2004.

However, given the club is currently going through a financial crisis, re-signing their former star won't be straightforward.

Barcelona's old guards leaving could pave the way for Messi's return

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona's season isn't officially over yet, but they have already started cutting their squad. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already played their last for the club and will leave for newer pastures this summer.

Another player who could follow in their footsteps and leave through the Camp Nou exit door is Ansu Fati. The forward's meteoric rise at the club now seems like a distant memory after succumbing to several lengthy bouts of injuries.

When fit, head coach Xavi has mostly restricted him to bench appearances, and Fati would want to move away from Barcelona to resurrect his career. Inaki Pena is another youngster who could be in for a fresh chapter.

All this would help the Catalans reduce their wage bill and hasten their former No. 10's return, although the player's hefty wages could still be an issue. Either way, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

