“Will never be good enough”, “Needs to be sold” – Manchester United fans blast 24-year-old star for putting teammate in trouble during win over Lens

Manchester United fans slammed Diogo Dalot on Twitter for his careless pass that led to Andre Onana being chipped from the halfway line against RC Lens on August 5. As a result, the French side took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute in the pre-season friendly clash.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, they were able to rally in the second half to secure a 3-1 win against the Ligue 1 side at Old Trafford.

The game remained in the balance during the start of the first half. Mason Mount missed an open goal in the 15th minute, failing to score his first goal for the club since his arrival from Chelsea.

Disaster struck for Manchester United in the 23rd minute. The Red Devils were in possession just inside the Lens half when Diogo Dalot played a terrible, loose pass that fell into the path of Florian Sotoca. The Frenchman punished this error by brilliantly lobbing Onana from the halfway line, giving Lens the lead.

Despite going into the interval trailing 1-0, Erik ten Hag and Co. rallied just after the break to regain control of the friendly. Marcus Rashford's deflected strike in the 48th minute leveled the scores before Antony got on the scoresheet five minutes later. Casemiro then headed the ball into the back of the net in the 59th minute to give the Reds a commanding lead.

Manchester United emerged victorious with a 3-1 win but fans were furious with Dalot for his pass, which put Onana in trouble. The 24-year-old looked low on confidence after his error and failed to recover as well.

Fans ruthlessly blasted him on Twitter. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Prats will blame Onana for that goal. It's Dalot's pass. Any keeper who is a sweeper keeper is in big danger of getting beaten in that scenario

🔗 @Gideoomatic Dalot is another player people will try to gaslight you about lol look at this performance

SG @__sargee Dalot error leading to goal, I’m leaving with something today

Scott @AjetScott . Lol onana did nothing wrong . We had control of possession and we lost it where Dalot had three options to pass to

TWO TERTY @TwoTerty_ Those blaming Onana for that Goal dont know Football. Dalot made the mistake and Onana could not do anything about it pic.twitter.com/BZnowb4yAA

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Aaron Wan Bissaka playing better than Diego Dalot whilst sitting on the bench.

Sani 🇬🇧🇬🇭 @Sani__UtD If I catch Dalot for boxing ring rn, ago fit dislocate his jaw with upper cut kwasiaa

Lichas biggest fan ❤️ @Valnoon13 Half time thoughts are that.... I don't think Mount improves this team that much. Garnacho is going to have a great season. Dalot needs to be sold. Luke Shaw needs some HIIT sessions.

LolaElise @LoEl81 I’ll never judge a player in 24 minutes, but I will judge a player over about 3 years, and Diogo Dalot will never be good enough if we want to seriously challenge.

Dalot played the entire 90 minutes against Lens at right-back but with Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressing during pre-season, his starting position may be in jeopardy. The Red Devils are set to face Athletic Club in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow (August 6).

Manchester United vs Lens: Exploring the statistics from pre-season friendly clash

Manchester United emerged victorious in their pre-season friendly against Lens today, winning 3-1. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed on the pitch.

The Red Devils dominated possession, controlling 63 percent of the ball and registering 559 passes (with an accuracy of 86 percent). Lens were unable to cope, with only 37 percent possession. Moreover, the Ligue 1 club only completed 324 passes, with an accuracy of 80 percent.

Despite having more of the ball, Erik ten Hag's men were unable to really have much of an impact until the second half. They even failed to register a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

In total, Manchester United had 17 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Lens had 14 shots, with seven being on target. Andre Onana pulled off several stellar saves towards the end of the game to prevent the French outfit from scoring any more goals.