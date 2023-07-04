"Will play for Barca" - Fabrizio Romano claims 18-year-old Brazilian star will join Barcelona in 2024

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. The Brazilian will join in January 2024, but all documents have been done.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Roque will be heading to Barcelona in the winter window. The Catalan side has reached an agreement to sign the Brazilian, but they will not be getting him this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Understand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts.



Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. Vitor Roque to Barcelona, here we go! Brazilian gem born in 2005 will play for Barça.Understand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts.Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. Vitor Roque to Barcelona, here we go! Brazilian gem born in 2005 will play for Barça. 🚨🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCBUnderstand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts.❗️ Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. https://t.co/yhH8gaBP5H

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United were also interested in the forward and were in talks with his camp. However, they could not strike an agreement as the youngster was determined to move to Barcelona.

He was quoted by SPORT earlier this year as saying:

"I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it. I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible. If ending up going to Barca comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me ... for this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

Previous reports in AS have suggested that the fee for the transfer would be around €40 million.

Barcelona were confident of getting Vitor Roque

Athletico Paranaense v Alianza Lima - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023

Xavi was also confident about getting the youngster to join them and claimed that they were in control of the situation.

He was quoted by Jijantes FC as saying:

"Update on Vitor Roque deal? We're in control as we're well informed on the situation for Victor; we are keeping control right now. Our financial situation will be crucial to understand what's going to happen with Vitor deal."

The player's agent, Andre Cury, was also a big factor in getting the move done, and he was also keen on taking the striker to Barcelona.

He claimed in an interview with AS that he had a good relationship with the Spanish champions and said:

"I have good relationship with Barcelona and so I always recommend him to go there, it's spectacular club. If Barça signs him, they've 100% made a top deal. His value will increase a lot and he'll then be worth 5 times more."

Roque was also looking forward to playing with Robert Lewandowski and was open about it during his interview.

He did admit that he was ready to take another step before moving to Camp Nou when the financial crisis was not close to being sorted out at Barçelona.

Poll : 0 votes