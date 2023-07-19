“Winning the league again”, “Tired of these guys” – Fans left stunned as Manchester City reportedly agree blockbuster signing

Fans have reacted online to Manchester City reportedly agreeing on a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Gvardiol will join Manchester City from RB Leipzig this summer.

The centre-back was one of the stars of the show for Croatia during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The youngster was a stout presence at the heart of Vatreni's defense throughout the tournament in Qatar as they finished third.

Apart from that, his qualities were also on display during the 2022-23 season for RB Leipzig, helping them keep 14 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. There is no denying Gvardiol is one of the best prospects and current defenders in world football at the moment.

City already have the likes of Ruben Dias, and John Stones in their ranks. Further adding Gvardiol to the side makes the team more solid in the back line. Fans reacted to the transfer, with one writing on Twitter:

"I’m tired of these guys man, I’m TIRED."

Another fan claimed:

"City are winning the league again."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Josko Gvardiol will join Manchester City from RB Leipzig:

𝐓𝐘𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓💨 @NuTyrant @FabrizioRomano Man City just don’t wanna give others a break.

Mod @CFCMod_ @FabrizioRomano I’m tired of these guys man, I’m TIRED

A10 @Aimarzito @FabrizioRomano City are winning the league again

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @FabrizioRomano Guardiola have finally decided to start cooking. I don’t know how he does it but watch how he will transform this guy into the next Maldini

Samii @samiichels @FabrizioRomano They don’t mess about man

Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble this past season as they lifted the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup. Adding a player of Gvardiol's caliber further strengthens the team for the upcoming season.

Wayne Rooney hailed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's impact on English football

Since becoming the Manchester City manager in 2016, Pep Guardiola has taken English football by storm. The Cityzens have been the most dominant team in England in the recent past, winning five Premier League titles.

Last season, they became the best team in Europe as well, by winning the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney held Guardiola in high regard, saying (via BBC):

"Guardiola has been one of the best things to happen to English football. It's not just the league but the national team too, because of some of the coaching he's given the young English players who have gone on to become senior players and spread that around."

Guardiola still has two years remaining in his contract with the Cityzens. Given the Manchester outfit's track record and their upward curve, the team can only be expected to get better under Guardiola.