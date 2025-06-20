"Winning the treble", "Ready to be the face of the Premier League" - Fans react as Liverpool announce Florian Wirtz signing

Liverpool fans are conveying their excitement on X after the club officially announced the signing of Florian Wirtz. The Germany international is the Reds' second signing of the summer, following the acquisition of Jeremie Frimpong on May 30.
After weeks of negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds signed Wirtz on a five-year deal for a club record reported transfer fee of £116 million. The deal includes a guaranteed sum of £100 million, as well as £16 million in add-ons.
Florian Wirtz has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world over the past few seasons and is also capable of playing as an inverted winger and false nine. Since making his senior debut in 2020, the 22-year-old has recorded 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen, helping the club win three trophies.
Liverpool took to social media to announce Wirtz's signing following the completion of his medical earlier today (June 20):
One fan reacted by posting:
"Ready to be the face of the Premier League"
Another fan tweeted:
"Back to back this season."
Other fans reacted below:
"It's over for the world," one fan posted
"The best number 10 in the world is ours," another commented
"We all thought he was going to end up at Real Madrid but Liverpool pulled this up. Welcome to the biggest club in England Wirtz," one fan typed
"They are definitely winning the treble," another chimed in
"I'm not coming [to] have fun here, I want also to achieve something" - Liverpool record signing Florian Wirtz reacts after signing for the Reds
Florian Wirtz has detailed what he wants to achieve at Liverpool next season after completing his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. The German insisted that he isn't at the club to have fun and is targeting to win the Premier League title and progress far in the UEFA Champions League.
In an exclusive interview with the Reds, Wirtz stated (via Liverpool's official website):
"I was just happy for the players here to live it, the moment, and also for the people here. I think it was well-deserved because they played an unbelievable season. It was just crazy to see how many people came and how the atmosphere was. It was really good to see."
He added:
"I'm not coming [to] have fun here, I want also to achieve something and give the fans what they deserve. Of course I want to keep going at this performance. So yeah, that sure gives motivation to achieve more."
"I would like to win everything every year! First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work. In the end, we want to be successful. Last season they won the Premier League, so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I'm really ambitious."
Following the signings of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool are also on the verge of completing the signing of Milos Kerkez, as per Fabrizio Romano.