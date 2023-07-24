“Wish you much success” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sends special message to his sister after big project announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wished the footballer's sister Katia Aveiro luck as she announced the start of her new personal project on social media.

Aveiro is set to start a new real estate project in Balnearlo Camborlu, a popular holiday destination, and announced it on social media, writing (via Hiper):

“Today is a historic day. I landed in Balneário Camboriú with a great campaign that will project a lifestyle for Brazil and for the world."

Rodiguez wished Aveiro luck as she wrote on Instagram:

“Enhorabuena!! What a super project 🙏 I wish you much success and blessings 💖💖🧜🏼‍♀️[What a joy! What a super project. I wish you much success and blessings]"

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reacted when her sister Ivana Rodriguez graduated

Al-Nassr and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez attended the ceremony when her sister Ivana Rodriguez graduated and received recognition from her institution on stage.

Rodriguez posted a video of Ivana getting on stage and accompanied the post with a heartfelt message as she wrote on social media:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Since her association with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodriguez has achieved great fame and she boasts around 50 million followers on the popular social media platform Instagram. Despite that, she takes care of the intricate details of her family.