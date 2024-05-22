“Wish we could stay together more” - Chelsea star expresses disappointment in club parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson put up a message on his Instagram stories after the club mutually parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino. The announcement was made on Tuesday (May 21) that the Argentine will leave after just one season in charge.

The Blues appointed Pochettino last summer after going through four managers (permanent and interim) last campaign. Marred by injuries, the west London side were inconsistent throughout the season but there was an evident improvement under the Argentine. They finished sixth in the Premier League, having finished 12th last season, and also reached the EFL Cup final.

After the announcement of Pochettino's departure, Nicolas Jackson shared a picture of himself with the manager and captioned it:

“Love you coach. Wish we could stay together more. But may God continue to bless you and your family. thanks for the advices and support you're a true lion and fighter wish you all the best."

Jackson had also shared another story with two facepalm emojis after the announcement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal last summer for a reported fee of €35 million. He recorded 17 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions but was criticized for his inability to convert good chances.

Mauricio Pochettino releases statement after Chelsea exit

The Argentine was in charge of the Blues for just one season. While they had an inconsistent season, they were unbeaten in their last six games, winning five in a row. However, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea have decided to part ways.

After the announcement on Tuesday, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Thank you to Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history.

“The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

The Blues have now gone through five managers since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over as owners in the summer of 2022. Many managers have now been linked with the managerial job at Stamford Bridge.

As per Matt Law, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and VfB Stuttgart's Sebastien Hoeness are in the running. As per Florian Plettenberg, Thomas Tuchel could also return to the club, with Roberto De Zerbi as another candidate.