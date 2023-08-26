"With 10 men, you cannot concede a goal" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta laments lack of desired commitment from players after Fulham draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was unhappy with his team conceding a late goal against Fulham in their 2-2 Premier League draw earlier today (26 August).

The Cottagers scored in the first minute of the game as Andreas Pereira capitalized on a mistake from Bukayo Saka. The English winger made amends in the 70th minute after he netted from the penalty spot.

Fabio Vieira, the substitute who won the penalty, then assisted Eddie Nketiah for his team's second goal two minutes later. The Gunners seemed destined to walk away with three points after Calvin Bassey was sent off in the 83rd minute.

But a valiant Fulham ensured they didn't fall further behind and capitalized on a set-piece chance late in the game. Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko both rushed to meet the corner kick played in by Harrison Reed but missed it completely, as Joao Palhinha provided a neat first-time finish.

After the game, Arteta told BBC Match of the Day:

"Yet still you get another two chances and don't score - that is the story of the game. The amount of things we did to merit to win the game comfortably, we end up with one point. We have to show another level of commitment and desire and 'over my dead body'. With 10 men, you cannot concede a goal."

The Gunners have four clean sheets in their last 15 competitive games across competitions.

Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal star after lacklustre display against Fulham

Kai Havertz was hardly impactful in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Fulham at the Emirates.

The German midfielder started in the No. 8 role once again and failed to impress at either end of the pitch. With the team trailing 1-0, Mikel Arteta took off the £65 million summer signing in the 56th minute for Fabio Vieira.

The Portuguese playmaker went on to play a pivotal role in both of his team's goals, raising questions if he should replace Havertz in the starting XI. After the game, the Spanish tactician defended the former Chelsea forward and said, via the Metro:

"Yes I think so [if Havertz can prove his doubters wrong] and I think he’s done already really good things. Today it was tough for him in certain moments.

"He got in great areas again today and the ball didn’t arrive and a lot of situations he should’ve scored a lot of goals already this season and that is the thing that is missing."

Havertz, 24, is yet to register a goal or an assist for Arsenal since his £65 million from Chelsea this summer.