Twitter explodes as Liverpool suffer 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Brentford

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in their opening Premier League clash of 2023. Jurgen Klopp's team were in sixth spot heading into the clash with 28 points on the board from 16 games.

Ibrahima Konate's own goal signaled a nightmarish game for the Reds. The Frenchman turned the ball into the back of his own net from a corner for the opener and it set the tone for the rest of the match.

Yoane Wissa added to the hosts' lead with his strike in the 42nd minute as the Reds were dismal in the first-half defensively. Klopp made three changes at half-time as Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Elliot, and Konstantinos Tsimikas were taken off.

After the break, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the Reds a glimmer of hope with his goal in the 50th minute.

However, that turned out to be a mere consolation as Bryan Mbuemo sealed all three points for Brentford with his 84th minute goal, which also came after a Konate mistake.

Darwin Nunez missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half which could have changed the course of the match had it gone in.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Liverpool's shock defeat to Brentford in the Premier League:

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Is that game over?! Liverpool are furious but Brentford now lead 3-1 Mbeumo just picked Konate's pocketIs that game over?! Liverpool are furious but Brentford now lead 3-1 Mbeumo just picked Konate's pocket 😮Is that game over?! Liverpool are furious but Brentford now lead 3-1 💥 https://t.co/S4Rgz5cAPv

Mark Berry @Matelotmark Game over guys… that first half @BrentfordFC where superb and fully deserved the win. Poor effort from from @LFC Game over guys… that first half @BrentfordFC where superb and fully deserved the win. Poor effort from from @LFC

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Ibrahima Konaté is better than William Saliba they said… Ibrahima Konaté is better than William Saliba they said… https://t.co/H9ME1Ggfwo

Premier League @premierleague



Bryan Mbeumo outmuscles Ibrahima Konate and calmly finishes past Alisson to restore the hosts' two-goal lead



#BRELIV GOAL Brentford 3-1 Liverpool (84 mins)Bryan Mbeumo outmuscles Ibrahima Konate and calmly finishes past Alisson to restore the hosts' two-goal lead GOAL Brentford 3-1 Liverpool (84 mins)Bryan Mbeumo outmuscles Ibrahima Konate and calmly finishes past Alisson to restore the hosts' two-goal lead#BRELIV

Explaining Faysal @ExplainingFFF @elfayz_ Faysal is questioning Konate’s strength as he got pushed on the pitch for Bryan Mbeuko’s goal to make it 3-1 to Brentford. @elfayz_ Faysal is questioning Konate’s strength as he got pushed on the pitch for Bryan Mbeuko’s goal to make it 3-1 to Brentford.

9/24 @KelvinOfficial_ im not going to be watching this team consistently field tsimikas, konate and keita im not going to be watching this team consistently field tsimikas, konate and keita

Hafiz 🌵📞 @Hafizscottjr is this the same konate that people are saying is better than saliba?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 is this the same konate that people are saying is better than saliba?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Don @Don586 Hall of shame performance from konate at the G tech stadium. It ain’t easy Hall of shame performance from konate at the G tech stadium. It ain’t easy

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho Virgil Van Dijk Highlights against Brentford: Hooked at half time? Virgil Van Dijk Highlights against Brentford: Hooked at half time?https://t.co/BVcRFZM1i4

J… @yehblitzed Took 4 years but we made it to the end of the Van Dijk era Took 4 years but we made it to the end of the Van Dijk era https://t.co/Ujv3SrjNYl

GOAL @goal Liverpool substituted off Virgil van Dijk at half-time Liverpool substituted off Virgil van Dijk at half-time 😱 https://t.co/uDUqiVhiXc

FG @ThisIsFG_ Virgil Van Dijk vs Brentford 2023 | Highlights | Defending with his aura! 1080p HD 4K 3D Virgil Van Dijk vs Brentford 2023 | Highlights | Defending with his aura! 1080p HD 4K 3D https://t.co/RwBYRXv8wz

Only football @Nuradin771 @OzilThings Van Dijk is much better why are u talking about @OzilThings Van Dijk is much better why are u talking about 😭

Lloyd @Lloyd__SR3 Remember when people used to compare Van Dijk to big Nemanja Vidic 🤯🤣 Remember when people used to compare Van Dijk to big Nemanja Vidic 🤯🤣

Tyler @FPL_Ricey my player ratings against Brentford:



Alisson - 2

Trent - 5

Konate - 3

Van Dijk - 1

Tsimikas - 1

Elliott - 0

Fabinho - 4

Thiago - 3

Salah - 1

Nunez - 4

Ox - 3



Subs:



Keita - 5

Robertson - 6

Matip - 5 my player ratings against Brentford:Alisson - 2Trent - 5Konate - 3Van Dijk - 1Tsimikas - 1Elliott - 0Fabinho - 4Thiago - 3Salah - 1Nunez - 4Ox - 3Subs:Keita - 5Robertson - 6Matip - 5

Carpe Diem @Tobiloba_O Van Dijk and clean sheet in the mud Van Dijk and clean sheet in the mud

Gooner. She wore a yellow ribbon🎶🎶 @arthuronuorah1 I also feel sorry for van dijk I also feel sorry for van dijk

𝐉𝐂 @jc12szn liverpool have nunez, van dijk AND konate ffs. clown factory liverpool have nunez, van dijk AND konate ffs. clown factory

MB @bowx_



#BRELIV Konate when Mbeumo breathed on him Konate when Mbeumo breathed on him#BRELIV https://t.co/kU9VH3KcYU

Nigel Adderley @nadderley Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brentford in September now looks to be one of the results of the season #BRELIV Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brentford in September now looks to be one of the results of the season #BRELIV

Tom @WiggumCharm Me looking at Jurgen Klopp every time his daft Liverpool side concede a goal… #BRELIV Me looking at Jurgen Klopp every time his daft Liverpool side concede a goal… #BRELIV https://t.co/U2u4xblELZ

Seun Akinsanya @mrboboskie . Brentford really dealt with Liverpool. Mohamed Salah can’t even deliver just a shot. Brentford really dealt with Liverpool. #BRELIV Mohamed Salah can’t even deliver just a shot 🙊. Brentford really dealt with Liverpool. #BRELIV

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Leaked footage of Darwin Nunez caught fighting on camera

Leaked footage of Darwin Nunez caught fighting on camera https://t.co/VGTl30ZHUu

Fosty🇬🇭 @KwasiNawil They said Darwin Nunez is at Liverpool to continue Suarez’s legacy. Suarez will be very disappointed. They said Darwin Nunez is at Liverpool to continue Suarez’s legacy. Suarez will be very disappointed.

Realist 🇦🇷 @viral_x4 @LFC darwin nuñez is the worst player in history after ronaldo @LFC darwin nuñez is the worst player in history after ronaldo

PRESIDER 🇦🇷 @iam_presider I showed this to my grandmother, she shouted goalll! Darwin Nunez should I tell her? I showed this to my grandmother, she shouted goalll! Darwin Nunez should I tell her? https://t.co/M2lPIjFVV1

Pápi.🌍 @arnoldmatjea Spirit of Timo Werner is living through Darwin Núñez and I’m enjoying every single minute of it.🤣 Spirit of Timo Werner is living through Darwin Núñez and I’m enjoying every single minute of it.🤣

Mattis @Mattis19056907 @dmlynch @AnfieldWatch We have super darwin nunez, he will take us to victory, with darwin in attack and virgil at thr back Liverpool will not win anything @dmlynch @AnfieldWatch We have super darwin nunez, he will take us to victory, with darwin in attack and virgil at thr back Liverpool will not win anything 🎶🎼

Liverpool find themselves in a rough spot after defeat against Brentford

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Reds find themselves in a tricky position after their defeat against Brentford. Klopp's side remain in sixth place, with 28 points from 17 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by a massive margin of 15 points before the halfway point of the league season.

Many expected Klopp's team to compete with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City before the start of the campaign, but the reality has been far from that. They have won only eight of their 17 league games, drawn four, and lost five.

The Merseyside team will need to make rapid improvements if they are to finish in the top four and secure a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season. And with a clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League waiting, Klopp has his hands full as the season enters its crucial stage.

Poll : 0 votes