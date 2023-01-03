Create

Twitter explodes as Liverpool suffer 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Brentford

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 03, 2023 01:16 AM IST
Twitter reacted to Liverpool's loss.

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in their opening Premier League clash of 2023. Jurgen Klopp's team were in sixth spot heading into the clash with 28 points on the board from 16 games.

Ibrahima Konate's own goal signaled a nightmarish game for the Reds. The Frenchman turned the ball into the back of his own net from a corner for the opener and it set the tone for the rest of the match.

Yoane Wissa added to the hosts' lead with his strike in the 42nd minute as the Reds were dismal in the first-half defensively. Klopp made three changes at half-time as Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Elliot, and Konstantinos Tsimikas were taken off.

After the break, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the Reds a glimmer of hope with his goal in the 50th minute.

However, that turned out to be a mere consolation as Bryan Mbuemo sealed all three points for Brentford with his 84th minute goal, which also came after a Konate mistake.

Darwin Nunez missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half which could have changed the course of the match had it gone in.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Liverpool's shock defeat to Brentford in the Premier League:

Bryan Mbeumo finishes off Liverpool with The Silencer 🥶(via @NBCSportsSoccer)https://t.co/EoGf7PkkvI
Mbeumo just picked Konate's pocket 😮Is that game over?! Liverpool are furious but Brentford now lead 3-1 💥 https://t.co/S4Rgz5cAPv
Game over guys… that first half @BrentfordFC where superb and fully deserved the win. Poor effort from from @LFC
Ibrahima Konaté is better than William Saliba they said… https://t.co/H9ME1Ggfwo
GOAL Brentford 3-1 Liverpool (84 mins)Bryan Mbeumo outmuscles Ibrahima Konate and calmly finishes past Alisson to restore the hosts' two-goal lead#BRELIV
Ight ??? RT: @IbrahimaKonate_ https://t.co/XtnFUwY2TW
@elfayz_ Faysal is questioning Konate’s strength as he got pushed on the pitch for Bryan Mbeuko’s goal to make it 3-1 to Brentford.
@JohnMac06780184 @SamueILFC Lol that was 100000% on Konate
im not going to be watching this team consistently field tsimikas, konate and keita
is this the same konate that people are saying is better than saliba?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hall of shame performance from konate at the G tech stadium. It ain’t easy
Konate on that 3rd goal https://t.co/yuzCIshZbV
Virgil Van Dijk Highlights against Brentford: Hooked at half time?https://t.co/BVcRFZM1i4
Took 4 years but we made it to the end of the Van Dijk era https://t.co/Ujv3SrjNYl
Liverpool substituted off Virgil van Dijk at half-time 😱 https://t.co/uDUqiVhiXc
Virgil Van Dijk vs Brentford 2023 | Highlights | Defending with his aura! 1080p HD 4K 3D https://t.co/RwBYRXv8wz
@OzilThings Van Dijk is much better why are u talking about 😭
Remember when people used to compare Van Dijk to big Nemanja Vidic 🤯🤣
Still think you can win the league @VirgilvDijk? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
my player ratings against Brentford:Alisson - 2Trent - 5Konate - 3Van Dijk - 1Tsimikas - 1Elliott - 0Fabinho - 4Thiago - 3Salah - 1Nunez - 4Ox - 3Subs:Keita - 5Robertson - 6Matip - 5
Van Dijk and clean sheet in the mud
I also feel sorry for van dijk
liverpool have nunez, van dijk AND konate ffs. clown factory
Konate when Mbeumo breathed on him#BRELIV https://t.co/kU9VH3KcYU
Brentford away ain’t for everyone 🤷‍♂️ #BRELIV https://t.co/ktCE96VsMt
Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brentford in September now looks to be one of the results of the season #BRELIV
Me looking at Jurgen Klopp every time his daft Liverpool side concede a goal… #BRELIV https://t.co/U2u4xblELZ
Brilliant Brentford. Liverpool dreadful at the back. #BRELIV
Mohamed Salah can’t even deliver just a shot 🙊. Brentford really dealt with Liverpool. #BRELIV
Darwin Nunez might be cursed 😳 https://t.co/29irXo4sZ6
Leaked footage of Darwin Nunez caught fighting on camera https://t.co/VGTl30ZHUu
They said Darwin Nunez is at Liverpool to continue Suarez’s legacy. Suarez will be very disappointed.
@LFC If Darwin Nunez was a nurse https://t.co/2b0vQkuplV
@LFC darwin nuñez is the worst player in history after ronaldo
I showed this to my grandmother, she shouted goalll! Darwin Nunez should I tell her? https://t.co/M2lPIjFVV1
Spirit of Timo Werner is living through Darwin Núñez and I’m enjoying every single minute of it.🤣
@dmlynch @AnfieldWatch We have super darwin nunez, he will take us to victory, with darwin in attack and virgil at thr back Liverpool will not win anything 🎶🎼

Liverpool find themselves in a rough spot after defeat against Brentford

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Reds find themselves in a tricky position after their defeat against Brentford. Klopp's side remain in sixth place, with 28 points from 17 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by a massive margin of 15 points before the halfway point of the league season.

Many expected Klopp's team to compete with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City before the start of the campaign, but the reality has been far from that. They have won only eight of their 17 league games, drawn four, and lost five.

The Merseyside team will need to make rapid improvements if they are to finish in the top four and secure a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season. And with a clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League waiting, Klopp has his hands full as the season enters its crucial stage.

