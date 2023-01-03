Twitter explodes as Liverpool suffer 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Brentford

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in their opening Premier League clash of 2023. Jurgen Klopp's team were in sixth spot heading into the clash with 28 points on the board from 16 games.
Ibrahima Konate's own goal signaled a nightmarish game for the Reds. The Frenchman turned the ball into the back of his own net from a corner for the opener and it set the tone for the rest of the match.
Yoane Wissa added to the hosts' lead with his strike in the 42nd minute as the Reds were dismal in the first-half defensively. Klopp made three changes at half-time as Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Elliot, and Konstantinos Tsimikas were taken off.
After the break, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the Reds a glimmer of hope with his goal in the 50th minute.
However, that turned out to be a mere consolation as Bryan Mbuemo sealed all three points for Brentford with his 84th minute goal, which also came after a Konate mistake.
Darwin Nunez missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half which could have changed the course of the match had it gone in.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Liverpool's shock defeat to Brentford in the Premier League:
Liverpool find themselves in a rough spot after defeat against Brentford
The Reds find themselves in a tricky position after their defeat against Brentford. Klopp's side remain in sixth place, with 28 points from 17 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by a massive margin of 15 points before the halfway point of the league season.
Many expected Klopp's team to compete with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City before the start of the campaign, but the reality has been far from that. They have won only eight of their 17 league games, drawn four, and lost five.
The Merseyside team will need to make rapid improvements if they are to finish in the top four and secure a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season. And with a clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League waiting, Klopp has his hands full as the season enters its crucial stage.