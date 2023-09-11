“Won this international break” “Just what we like to see” – Liverpool fans thrilled by ‘incredible’ display from 26-year-old on international duty

Liverpool fans praised Diogo Jota's performance in Portugal's record 9-0 win over Luxembourg on Monday (11 September).

Portugal recorded their biggest-ever win on the international stage as Jota scored a brace and assisted one goal. He scored his first goal in the 57th minute to make it 5-0 on the night after a brilliant lobbed pass from Bruno Fernandes behind Luxembourg's backline.

Jota then provided a smart assist 10 minutes later as he teed up Ricardo Horta, who smashed the ball past goalkeeper Anthony Moris. In the 77th minute, the Liverpool forward scored his second goal of the game with a neat right-footed finish inside the box to take the scoreline to 7-0.

Reds fans were left amazed by the 26-year-old's sumptuous performance, who scored his first goal for Portugal since September 2022. One tweeted:

"Liverpool won this international break"

Another added:

"Just what we like to see 👀"

Jota seems to have found a set role in Jurgen Klopp's XI. After Roberto Firmino's exit, he is being used as a centre-forward to compete with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, although the Dutchman has also played as a makeshift central midfielder.

Jota has featured in all four of his team's league games this season and scored in the 3-1 win against Bournemouth last month. This was also his first international appearance this month considering he was an unused substitute in Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia on 8 September.

Apart from his tangible contribution, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers completed just nine passes against Luxembourg and missed two big chances. He did, however, record four recoveries and one interception.

Stephen Warnock highlights where Diogo Jota can improve at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has said that Diogo Jota is often sloppy with the ball outside the box.

Jota was given the nod by Jurgen Klopp in both of Liverpool's first two league games this season. Despite his goal against Bournemouth, the pundit described him as the 'weak link' in a frontline consisting of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Warnock told Sky Sports News after the Reds' win against Bournemouth on 19 August (h/t Express):

"Jota's arguably the weak link in the three because of his link-up play, he's quite sloppy at times with the ball and it breaks down a little bit. However, when it comes into the penalty box he's a different animal, he comes to life, he's on it like a flash..."

Diaz and Salah seem to have a set place in Klopp's front three but Jota and Nunez are competing actively for the No. 9 role. The Portuguese international ended last season with seven goals and eight assists in 28 games across competitions.