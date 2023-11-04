“Won’t get enough credit”, “Changed the game” - Manchester United fans hail another player despite Bruno Fernandes winner against Fulham

Manchester United fans have heaped praise for Facundo Pellistri ahead of Bruno Fernandes, who scored the winner in the Premier League clash at Fulham on Saturday (November 4).

In a cagey first half, Scott McTominay had the ball in the back of the net, but his seventh-minute effort was ruled out by VAR for offside due to interference from his defensive teammate Harry Maguire.

Just when it looked like a goalless draw would ensue at Craven Cottage, Fernandes took on a Pellistri pass and produced a fine low effort in the first minute of added time. Ten Hag's side then saw off the win to return to winning ways after consecutive 3-0 home losses across competitions.

Fans reacted to the win, reckoning Pellistri, who came on for Antony, deserved as much if not more credit than Fernandes for the winner. One tweeted:

"He won't get enough credit for that goal."

Another chimed in:

"Pellistri changed the game when coming on."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The last-gasp win provisionally lifted Manchester United to sixth in the standings after 11 games.

"We got the three points, and that's the most important thing" - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was a relieved man to get the three points for his side in a hard-fought win at Fulham.

Coming off two heavy home defeats in the last seven days, the mood in the dressing room was far from ideal. Nevertheless, Fernandes led from the front to ensure a happy return home for the visitors.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Fernandes admitted that the situation at the club was dire following the recent spate of disappointing results across competitions (as per BBC):

"Everyone knows the situation is not the best, we lost the last two games, and it wasn't the performances we wanted to give or the results but today it was a different game.

"We had to give something different and we delivered. We got the three points, and that's the most important thing.

Manchester United next travel to Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).