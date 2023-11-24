"Won't turn them into f***g Barcelona" - Roy Keane disagrees with Arsenal legend over Everton vs Manchester United prediction

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was baffled by Ian Wright's prediction that Everton would defeat the Red Devils in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Goodison Park on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Erik ten Hag and company face Sean Dyche's Everton, who have been left reeling from their recent 10-point deduction due to breaching the Premier League's financial sustainability rules. The Merseysiders have dropped to 19th in the table with just four points.

Manchester United have looked shaky this season, losing nine out of their 18 games across all competitions. Moreover, their style of play has been thoroughly unconvincing, yet they have been able to climb up to sixth in the standings with 21 points.

Wright recently predicted a fierce home response from Everton, backing them to defeat the Red Devils on the Stick to Football podcast.

Keane initially said (via METRO):

"The atmosphere won’t turn them into f*****g into Barcelona! It’s still the same players."

Wright replied:

"This Everton side with how they are going to feel against this United side, I fancy them. I’d go 3-1, no, 3-0 Everton."

Keane was left stunned by this and said:

"If United score the first goal, they will be booing them. Everton are down and everyone thinks that because they have had bad news, they will turn up and be like Barcelona. At home, they are still a bit dodgy."

The pair eventually settled for a 2-2 draw for their predictions against the team of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Manchester United could lose key defender to AFCON after DR Congo approach: Reports

According to The Athletic, Manchester United risk losing another player to AFCON (The Africa Cup of Nations) as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has allegedly received an offer to represent the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Despite being born in London, Wan-Bissaka is eligible to play for DR Congo due to his heritage. He has made one appearance for the U20 side in 2015. However, he pushed for a chance to represent England on the international stage but failed to win a single cap under Gareth Southgate due to their abundance of talent at right-back.

DR Congo reportedly hope to convince Wan-Bissaka to switch allegiances ahead of the AFCON which is set to be hosted in the Ivory Coast between Jan. 13 and Feb. 11.

Manchester United are also set to lose Sofyan Amrabat and Andre Onana during the same time. All three stars could potentially miss up to four Premier League games, as well as clashes in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League should they make it that far.