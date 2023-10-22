"Wonder sometimes if it means enough" - Pundit calls out Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino for his post game reaction after draw against Arsenal

After Chelsea's draw against Arsenal on Saturday (October 21), Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino's post-game conduct appears to have upset pundit Richard Keys.

The Blues had given their fans a thrilling start at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a clinically executed penalty from Cole Palmer in the 15th inute. They doubled their lead with a cross-turned-shot from Mykhaylo Mudryk that left Gunners' goalkeeper David Raya bewildered in the 48th minute.

However, the game took a drastic turn for the Blues. A catastrophic blunder from Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gave Declan Rice the chance to score into an empty net with lethal precision in the 77th minute. This was followed by a last-gasp equalizer from Leandro Trossard (84'), which saw the Blues gasping for air in the closing minutes.

While Pochettino's troops had been dominating the action for the better part of the game against a struggling Arsenal side, they were the ones clinging to the draw. What has ignited some anger with Richard Keys, however, wasn't the performance, but the Chelsea manager's reaction post-game.

Mauricio Pochettino was caught sharing hugs and laughter with Arsenal's goalkeeping coach Terry Mason. Keys called the Argentine manager out, saying: (via Daily Mail):

"Am I the only one that's got a problem with this? You're the manager of a side two up that's cruising until you keeper hands a way back into the game to the opposition and you leave the field smiling and joking with the opposition goalkeeping coach."

Keys continued to question Pochettino's reaction:

"Why can't you get up off your seat head down the tunnel, be angry that your team have thrown away two points and let them know when you get in? I just wonder sometimes if it means enough, is there a winner in there? Show what you meant to the Chelsea fans. Not go off laughing and joking with the opposition."

The Blues moved into 10th place after the draw and remained unbeaten in their last four games across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino demands improvement from Chelsea winger following Arsenal draw

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has aimed some criticism squarely at Mykhaylo Mudryk, despite the Ukrainian winger's recent uptick in form. Mudryk found the back of the net in the Blues' 2-2 stalemate against Arsenal, but it seems that performance didn't meet Pochettino's expectations.

After the game, the Argentine manager said that the Ukraine international had room for growth (via Football Transfers):

"Mudryk is not at his best. He needs to improve. He really needed his first goal at Stamford Bridge. He still needs to improve but with this goal, I think he is going to be more confident in the future.”

Secured for a jaw-dropping €100 million from Shakhtar Donetsk last January, Mudryk was supposed to be the cherry on top of the Blues' attacking strength. But with a paltry return of just two goals and two assists in 26 appearances, his tenure in England has been nothing short of underwhelming.