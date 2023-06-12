“Work hard, party harder”, “Gucci boy” - Fans react as images of Manchester City stars celebrating treble in Ibiza goes viral

Several Manchester City stars took to Ibiza to celebrate their remarkable treble-winning campaign. Pictures of their celebrations have swept social media.

The Cityzens became just the second English club to win the continental treble. Pep Guardiola's men won the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10) to go with their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

Some of the Manchester City squad headed to Ibiza to party following their glorious campaign. Jack Grealish was at the forefront of the celebrations, and he's renowned for his party lifestyle.

However, Grealish looked a little worse for wear in one of the pictures released on social media. The English winger had seemingly been on the booze in snaps taken of him alongside Phil Foden.

Other City players who are pictured on the Balearic Island include John Stones, Kyle Walker, Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake. Guardiola's men have a break from club football before the pre-season begins in July.

The Sun reports that City arrived in Ibiza at around midnight and reserved an entire floor at the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel. Players then headed for a night out, which is reported to have ended around 6.30 am. They now travel back to Manchester for an open-tour bus parade on Monday (June 12).

Manchester City have earned their right to celebrate a monumental campaign that saw them make history. Fans on Twitter have reacted hilariously to pictures of City players in Ibiza. One fan praised Grealish, tweeting:

"Grealish, gotta love him! Work hard party harder!!"

Another nicknamed the English winger:

"Gucci boy."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the newly crowned European champions' night out in Ibiza:

Irfañ @Irfxnta @City_Xtra @SunSport Jack gonna end up like gazza at this point @City_Xtra @SunSport Jack gonna end up like gazza at this point

JOSEPH DANKWA @KyeiDankwa @City_Xtra Haaland looks like Grealish kid brother @SunSport Just look at GrealishHaaland looks like Grealish kid brother @City_Xtra @SunSport Just look at Grealish 😍😍 Haaland looks like Grealish kid brother 😃

Manchester City's Jack Grealish emotional after winning Champions League

Grealish (right) reacts to winning the European title.

Grealish was emotional following Manchester City's Champions League triumph over Inter. The English winger struggled to hide his emotions as he described what the triumph meant to him, telling BT Sport:

"This is what you work for your whole life, I'm so happy man."

The City attacker then touched on his side claiming a treble and spoke about his pride in doing so with his teammates and the staff:

"To win the treble with this group of players and this staff is so special. Anybody knows me knows how much of a family person I am and this is what I've worked for my whole life."

Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million. He struggled in his debut campaign at the Etihad but kicked on last term. The 27-year-old bagged five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions and was a key player for the Cityzens in their treble triumph.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes