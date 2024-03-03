"Worse than Antony lmao", "Ghosts every single game" - Fans slam Manchester City star despite 3-1 win over Manchester United

Manchester City were the winners of the local derby, beating Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad on Sunday, Match. However, the performance of Jeremy Doku didn't sit well with the fans.

The winger has been the replacement this season for the regularly injured Jack Grealish. However, he didn't perform well on Sunday, and Pep Guardiola had to take him off in the 59th minute.

Doku struggled on the left flank and was only able to muster one attempt on target for most of Manchester City's possession of the ball. He made six attempts to dribble past opponents but only managed to do so twice. Additionally, he struggled when crossing the ball and didn't contribute much to his team's effort to recover possession.

As for the game proper, Marcus Rashford scored the opener in the eighth minute to silence the Etihad Stadium, and Manchester United's defense held them ahead until halftime. Then, Phil Foden (56', 80') scored a brace for the Cityzens, before Erling Haaland (90+1') ensured victory with the third goal to seal the deal.

When it came to Jeremy Doku's performance, fans didn't hold back on X. They slammed the winger, with one fan writing:

"Doku ghosts every single game I watched him"

Another added:

"This Doku brother is worse than Antony lmao"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pep Guardiola labels Manchester City star Phil Foden "best player in the Premier League" after Manchester United clash

Pep Guardiola has given Phil Foden a lot of credit for being a standout performer in their Manchester derby against Manchester United. The versatile midfielder's extraordinary potential is currently shining, as he was vital in securing the comeback against their red neighbors.

Speaking to the BBC, the Manchester City had only words of praise to refer to Foden, as he said (via Daily Mail):

"He can play middle, right, make moments and cut inside, play in the left, scoring from the left. What can I say? He is the best player in the Premier League right now for the amount of things he does. Unbelievable."

The Spanish manager added:

"It is the amount of games he is playing. He was always a talented player but now he is more mature and understands more the game, especially defensively. When he scores two goals it gives me more pleasure than the other stuff. We don't negotiate over that, the guy who doesn't do that doesn't stay in the team."

Foden completed 79/83 passes, took nine shots, created one big chance and made two key passes in the Manchester derby.

In addition to helping Manchester City beat Manchester United, Foden has been key to the Cityzens' performances this season. He has contributed 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here