“Worst player I’ve seen”, “Not too late to go to a vocational school” – Chelsea fans rip apart 23-year-old star for his display against Wolves

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher was slammed by fans across Twitter for his poor performance in the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, April 8.

The Blues lost the match at the Molineux Stadium by a scoreline of 1-0. Matheus Nunes scored a wonder goal in the 31st minute that proved to be the decider.

Gallagher started the game in midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic. However, he clearly failed to impress with the performance. Gallagher completed only one of his four attempted crosses. He failed to get a shot on target and couldn't win a single aerial duel.

He also lost possession of the ball 19 times as well. Gallagher completed no clearance, made no interceptions, and committed three fouls.

The Blues, meanwhile, remained in the 11th spot after the defeat. They have 39 points on the board from 30 Premier League matches this campaign.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacted to the defeat against Wolves

Frank Lampard's 95th game in charge of Chelsea, and the first of his stint as the caretaker manager, started with a defeat. The Blues manager was asked after the game how he felt about getting the team ready.

Lampard reacted, saying:

"Somewhere it the middle. Four or five days ago I was planning different stuff - that is surreal. Managing Chelsea doesn't feel too different; The practical side is what matters to me. Disappointed I couldn't give the fans a win."

He was further quizzed about whether the team are facing issues when playing their way out of the back. Lampard said:

"My job is to work with the team to give the idea of what I want. I was reliant on the players today a little bit and giving some messaging, we saw bits of it. I think our players can all accept the ball, you need to find the right solutions and the right ideas. You have to have options where you can play over the press."

Chelsea are up for a stern test next as they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 12. A much-needed performance is needed in a bid to fetch a better result against the Madrid giants.

