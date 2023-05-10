“Worst pundit in the world”– Fans blast Manchester United and Liverpool legends for ‘awful’ mistake during Milan vs Inter Champions League SF

Fans slammed Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman during the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between AC Milan and Inter Milan on May 10.

Inter are currently (70') leading the clash 2-0, courtesy of two early goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. On one instance during the first half, Lautaro Martinez looked to simulate inside the penalty area and earn a penalty.

The referee first pointed to the spot, handing Simon Kjaer a yellow card. However, after consultation from VAR, the decision was overturned. Ferdinand and McManaman, however, claimed that it was a penalty. The call infuriated the fans as they believe it was a dive from Martinez.

The two pundits were slammed on social media for their take. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Steve McManaman is the worst pundit in the world. Never a penalty!! He’s like that every week."

Another fan claimed about the BT Sport commentary duo:

"This commentary team is awful."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans slammed Ferdinand and McManaman's take during Milan vs. Inter:

Matt Wright @MattyWright86 How on earth can Steve McManaman and Rio Ferdinand think that was a penalty? That from Lautaro Martinez was as clear a dive as you'll see How on earth can Steve McManaman and Rio Ferdinand think that was a penalty? That from Lautaro Martinez was as clear a dive as you'll see

Pablo @PabloTheRed05 Steve McManaman is the worst pundit in the world. Never a penalty!! He’s like that every week. #MilanInter Steve McManaman is the worst pundit in the world. Never a penalty!! He’s like that every week. #MilanInter

Mark Colley @MarkCol24073289 Steve Mcmannaman and Rio must be both pissed if they thought that was a pen ffs #InterMilan Steve Mcmannaman and Rio must be both pissed if they thought that was a pen ffs #InterMilan

Kloppite @BergenViking87



It’s a clear dive and he’s so obsessed with it being a penalty he could watch it another 100 times and not see there’s no contact



Weird guy and not sure how he’s got a punditry job



#UCL #MilanInter #Mcmanaman #btsports What the actual F is Steven McManaman on about?It’s a clear dive and he’s so obsessed with it being a penalty he could watch it another 100 times and not see there’s no contactWeird guy and not sure how he’s got a punditry job What the actual F is Steven McManaman on about?It’s a clear dive and he’s so obsessed with it being a penalty he could watch it another 100 times and not see there’s no contactWeird guy and not sure how he’s got a punditry job#UCL #MilanInter #Mcmanaman #btsports

BIRDSBODGER @NickWilliams007 BT sport pundits blind or lazy, well done to ref overturning Martinez dive, could tell it was a fake dive looking at his face in the slo mo #MilanInter BT sport pundits blind or lazy, well done to ref overturning Martinez dive, could tell it was a fake dive looking at his face in the slo mo #MilanInter

CB @CJB_twitt Is Rio on spice? He reckons that was a pen? #acmilanintermilan Is Rio on spice? He reckons that was a pen? #acmilanintermilan

Manchester United look on course to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were not a part of the UEFA Champions League this season. The Red Devils, however, look set to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

They lost their last two league matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United away from home. Ten Hag's side still, however, sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Speaking about his team's chances of finishing in the top four, the Dutch manager recently said (via GOAL):

“We have to keep going and we have to show character. It is only four games and you need the energy. It is in your head, make sure it is not in your legs. Get ready for the games, clear head, energy, focus, and go. I said to the players: ‘Don’t feel sorry for ourselves.’"

He added:

"We want to be in the Champions League, the Champions League is our life, and then you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice and, especially, you have to believe. As I just said in the dressing room, ‘come on, it [mistakes] can happen, in this season we've had some terrible setbacks and every time we bounced back so, once again, show the character and go on’.”

Manchester United have 63 points from 34 games and are one point above Liverpool with a game in hand. They will next play Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League home clash on May 13.

Poll : 0 votes