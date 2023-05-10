“Worst pundit in the world”– Fans blast Manchester United and Liverpool legends for ‘awful’ mistake during Milan vs Inter Champions League SF

Fans slammed Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman during the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between AC Milan and Inter Milan on May 10.
Inter are currently (70') leading the clash 2-0, courtesy of two early goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. On one instance during the first half, Lautaro Martinez looked to simulate inside the penalty area and earn a penalty.
The referee first pointed to the spot, handing Simon Kjaer a yellow card. However, after consultation from VAR, the decision was overturned. Ferdinand and McManaman, however, claimed that it was a penalty. The call infuriated the fans as they believe it was a dive from Martinez.
The two pundits were slammed on social media for their take. One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Steve McManaman is the worst pundit in the world. Never a penalty!! He’s like that every week."
Another fan claimed about the BT Sport commentary duo:
"This commentary team is awful."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans slammed Ferdinand and McManaman's take during Milan vs. Inter:
Manchester United look on course to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League
Manchester United were not a part of the UEFA Champions League this season. The Red Devils, however, look set to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.
They lost their last two league matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United away from home. Ten Hag's side still, however, sit fourth in the Premier League table.
Speaking about his team's chances of finishing in the top four, the Dutch manager recently said (via GOAL):
“We have to keep going and we have to show character. It is only four games and you need the energy. It is in your head, make sure it is not in your legs. Get ready for the games, clear head, energy, focus, and go. I said to the players: ‘Don’t feel sorry for ourselves.’"
He added:
"We want to be in the Champions League, the Champions League is our life, and then you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice and, especially, you have to believe. As I just said in the dressing room, ‘come on, it [mistakes] can happen, in this season we've had some terrible setbacks and every time we bounced back so, once again, show the character and go on’.”
Manchester United have 63 points from 34 games and are one point above Liverpool with a game in hand. They will next play Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League home clash on May 13.