"Worst signing of the season", "Time to pack your bags" - Chelsea fans rip into star's 'horrible' performance in loss to Manchester United

In the aftermath of Chelsea's humbling 4-1 defeat against Manchester United, Blues fans directed their wrath towards Mykhaylo Mudryk, who fell far short of expectations. Still searching for his inaugural goal in the Premier League, Mudryk has unfortunately become the recipient of their ire.

Mudryk failed to make a telling impact during his 64 minutes on the pitch. Despite maintaining accuracy in his dribbling, the winger failed to step up at the vital moment. Mudryk had a gilt-edged opportunity in the fourth minute to open the scoring for the Blues, but he sent his shot far wide of the target.

After the game's conclusion, Twitter feeds overflowed with vitriolic comments slamming the Ukrainian winger's performance. Here are some of the tweets from the disgruntled Chelsea fans:

Noodle Vini @vini_ball We can all agree that Mykhailo Mudryk is the worst signing of the season, right? We can all agree that Mykhailo Mudryk is the worst signing of the season, right? https://t.co/TrrXSedGvi

🛸 @stadcfc Mudryk it’s time to pack your bags this team needs us Mudryk it’s time to pack your bags this team needs us https://t.co/AW66l9S56K

RSK @Rskcoolman1 What does Mudryk even do ??? What does Mudryk even do ??? https://t.co/0GXBE3QsjV

Lefty @CFCLefty even half fit pulisic is way better than mudryk even half fit pulisic is way better than mudryk https://t.co/fFF4Mi2LbK

anya @the_pelumi mudryk is horrible mudryk is horrible

Manchester United secure their spot in the Champions League as Chelsea slump to yet another defeat

Manchester United climbed to the third spot in the table and secured their place in the Champions League next season with an authoritative 4-1 victory against Chelsea.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the sixth minute, powering a header home from a brilliant Christian Eriksen free-kick. Anthony Martial scored the second goal from close quarters during the dying embers of the first half.

Frank Lampard's team squandered a bunch of pristine chances in the first half, their lack of clinical finishing proving to be an expensive blunder.

Bruno Fernandes deftly won and scored a penalty in the 73rd minute, securing the result for the Red Devils.

Wesley Fofana, the unfortunate offender who had conceded the penalty, inadvertently passed the ball back to Fernandes, setting the stage for a defining moment in the match. The Portuguese midfielder, seizing upon the unexpected gift, set up Marcus Rashford for the final blow, taking the score to a demoralizing 4-0.

Joao Felix's late goal, which took the score to 4-1, served as little more than a fleeting consolation.

It was a sterling evening for Erik ten Hag's men, marred only by an injury Antony suffered in the first half. Coming into the game, their task was clear: secure a single point to end Liverpool's aspirations of catching them. Manchester United did so with remarkable efficiency.

