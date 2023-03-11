"Worth every damn penny", "Partey come outside" - Fans hail Chelsea star's performance in convincing 3-1 win over Leicester

Chelsea fans were ecstatic with Enzo Fernandez's performance during their team's 3-1 Premier League win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (March 11).

Ben Chilwell opened the scoring with a sweetly struck volley in the 11th minute before Patson Dacka restored parity with his 39th-minute strike. A first-half injury time goal from Kai Havertz and a second-half strike from Mateo Kovacic sealed the win for the Blues, their third straight win across competitions.

Fernandez, who was signed for a British record transfer fee of €121 million in January, earned plaudits for his display. The former Benfica man was at the heart of the Blues' play against Leicester.

The Argentine bagged one assist, completed 68 of his 77 attempted passes, made one key pass, created one big chance and completed five out of his seven attempted long balls. Fernandez also won six ground duels and completed four tackles. It was a complete midfield performance from the 22-year-old. He's certainly justifying every single penny spent on him.

Fans hailed the midfielder for his display. One fan issued a challenge to Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, tweeting:

"Partey come outside; there's some named Enzo here for you."

Another pointed out that Fernandez has been justified his price tag, posting on Twitter:

"Enzo is such a beautiful footballer. Does everything the right way. Again, worth every damn penny!"

The Blues now have 37 points from 26 league games. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Enzo Fernandez's masterclass during Chelsea's away league win against Leicester City:

Nick H @NickH_Blues Enzo was at the heart of everything good today Enzo was at the heart of everything good today

Denny Crane @Thubzinx3 Partey come outside there's some named Enzo here for you. Partey come outside there's some named Enzo here for you.

Escanor’s Son 🦁🦁 @Tofunmi_L Bruh Enzo is out of this world Bruh Enzo is out of this world

Oba ?🛸 @Thisobaguyyy Enzo is just spraying these passes dawg this man is unbelievable Enzo is just spraying these passes dawg this man is unbelievable

Mase (on loan at Millwall) @CFCech Enzo might be the best midfielder itw Enzo might be the best midfielder itw

yash @leeooomessi10 ENZO IS HIM ENZO IS HIM

Black Narcissus @KingslayerVIII Enzo is such a beautiful footballer. Does everything the right way. Again, worth every damn penny! Enzo is such a beautiful footballer. Does everything the right way. Again, worth every damn penny!

Vince™ @Blue_Footy They actually thought we wasted money on Enzo Fernandez. They didn't know he's the game-changer for us. They actually thought we wasted money on Enzo Fernandez. They didn't know he's the game-changer for us.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have turned the tide in recent games. Their five-game winless run had cast doubts on Graham Potter's tenure at the helm. The Blues, though, have won three games on the bounce, easing the pressure on Potter.

The west Londoners will return to action on Sunday (March 18) against Everton in the Premier League at home. The Toffees are 15th with 25 points from 27 games.

Poll : 0 votes