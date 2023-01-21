"Worth every penny", "Oh my God" - Chelsea wowed by January signing's outstanding performance on his debut against Liverpool 

Fans on Twitter were impressed by Chelsea's new acquisition Mykhaylo Mudryk's debut performance in the side's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday (January 21). The Ukrainian arrived at Stamford Bridge last week from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk, 22, was handed his debut in the 55th minute when Graham Potter substituted him on for Lewis Hall. The winger was in the thick of things following his introduction.

He looked sharp and nearly put Chelsea ahead in the 70th minute but decided to use his right foot, which gave him a more difficult angle to score from. The Ukrainian caused James Milner nightmares on the left flank, with the veteran midfielder picking up a booking after he was left with no choice but to foul the pacey attacker.

The Chelsea new boy completed two of three dribbles and missed one big chance in a disappointing 0-0 draw between the two top-four hopefuls. Blues fans will be frustrated by yet another drab performance from their side.

However, they will be excited by Mudryk's outing as they aim to climb up the Premier League table. The draw with Liverpool sees them remain 10th in the table, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mudryk's display against the Reds at Anfield:

Chunkz @Chunkz Mudryk already looks like a problem, the pace of his dribbling… oh my god. Mudryk already looks like a problem, the pace of his dribbling… oh my god.

EBL @EBL2017 Who thinks I was exaggerating about Mudryk now? Who thinks I was exaggerating about Mudryk now?

TC @totalcristiano Mudryk is the first Chelsea player to get me off my seat like this since Eden Hazard days Mudryk is the first Chelsea player to get me off my seat like this since Eden Hazard days

Dubois @CFCDUBois This is Mudryk’s first appearance since NOVEMBER and he looks sharper than everyone else This is Mudryk’s first appearance since NOVEMBER and he looks sharper than everyone else😭😭😭

Gids @Gids24_ Mudryk, you better not introduce me to a vibe you can’t maintain Mudryk, you better not introduce me to a vibe you can’t maintain

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix Yeah Mudryk was worth every penny. That’s their LW on lock for the next 10 years Yeah Mudryk was worth every penny. That’s their LW on lock for the next 10 years

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reacts to Chelsea's Mudryk's display against Liverpool

Mudryk caught the eye of Gary Neville.

Mudryk not only impressed fans with his performance in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool, but also Neville. The former Manchester United captain took to Twitter to give his assessment of the player:

"Seeing Mudryk for 10 mins I wouldn’t like to play against him!"

Gary Neville @GNev2 Seeing Mudryk for 10 mins I wouldn’t like to play against him! Seeing Mudryk for 10 mins I wouldn’t like to play against him!

Chelsea paid big bucks to lure Mudryk to Stamford Bridge. He arrived from Shakthar for £88.8 million and became the latest big-money arrival in west London as Potter rebuilds his side.

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal before the Blues hijacked a potential move from the Premier League leaders. He scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists in 44 games across competitions at Shakthar.

Potter also reacted to Mudryk's outing at Anfield, telling BT Sport:

"He's not played football for a while, so we had to manage his minutes. You can see his quality. He had a good impact."

Next up for Potter's men is the visit of high-flying sixth-placed Fulham on Friday (February 3). Meanwhile, Liverpool will travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for the fourth-round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 29).

