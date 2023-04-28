"Would be an important signing" - Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to sign reported Chelsea transfer target 

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has urged the club to sign midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window. He believes the Englishman will be an important signing if the Gunners want to compete for the title next season.

Petit believes his former side should do all they can to sign the West Ham star as they need him in the heart of the pitch. He added that Rice should not be their only signing, and they need more players to add squad depth. He told Legal SportsBooks:

“Of course, definitely. Rice would be important to Arsènal. If he wants to play at the top level, with all due respect to West Ham, I think it’s time for him to leave the club. He has been linked with different clubs in England but if I was Rice I would go and play for Arsènal. If Arsènal want to stay at the top next season, Rice would be an important signing. But they need more players as well.”

Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer. Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the midfielder, but the Gunners are reportedly leading the race.

Arsenal legend criticizes Thomas Partey after recent performance

Emmanuel Petit believes Thomas Partey has not been at his best lately and that showed against West Ham United earlier this month. He added that the speculation of signing Rice might have got to his head and that could be affecting him on the pitch.

He told Legal SportsBooks:

“Sometimes it happens that you just don’t have a good game. Since he joined Arsenal he has been brilliant. But it was a tough fight he was having up against Declan Rice in the middle of the park. And with all the speculation surrounding Rice possibly signing for Arsenal, that could be something that was playing on his mind. I think for me, this is the only reason I can see that Thomas Partey didn’t have a good game against West Ham.”

West Ham United are looking for at least £80 million for Rice and are hoping for top clubs to further drive up the price.

Poll : 0 votes