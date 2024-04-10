"Would like him as a Reiss replacement" - Arsenal fans want club to sign 24-year-old star spotted wearing club's training kit

Arsenal supporters are want the club to sign Noa Lang after the 24-year-old winger was spotted wearing the Gunners' training kit.

Lang's career has been on the rise since moving from Club Brugge to PSV in the summer of 2023 for €15 million, drawing interest from numerous elite European teams. He has scored five goals in 19 games this season, and there has been long-standing interest in his services from clubs like West Ham.

However, the Hammers were not the only England side looking at Lang, as Arsenal were believed to be interested in his services. The 24-year-old said that the plan was for him to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, telling Het Laatste Nieuws (via GiveMeSport):

“Because one of them only really left at the last minute (Aubameyang), they wanted to hire someone quickly. But that was no longer possible.”

Now, the winger's decision to wear the Gunners' training kit has made fans enthusiastic. One fan showed the community's support for Lang by saying:

"Would like him as a Reiss replacement"

Another told his club:

"Bringg"

A third said:

"Its called a statement"

Arsenal draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinal first leg

At the Emirates, the Gunners were widely expected to secure a win over a struggling Bayern Munich side, considering the visitors' inconsistent league performances.

However, Mikel Arteta's men conceded twice before finding the equaliser to force a share of the spoils. Manager Mikel Arteta said (via 90min):

"In the Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent, and we gave them two goals. When you have this situation, you are going to be punished. And that is the biggest lesson."

He added :

"The margins are very small in this competition and it is really difficult to create quality chances against this level of opposition.

"But I think the team showed a lot of composure, especially after 2-1 – you can throw your toys away and give your opponents a lot of space but we haven't done that and the substitutes made a huge impact."

Arsenal took an early lead through Bukayo Saka, but former Gunner Serge Gnabry equalised soon. Harry Kane's penalty put Bayern Munich ahead before substitute Leandro Trossard scored the Gunners' equaliser.

