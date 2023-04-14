"Would be one who comes into them for bigger games" - Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves on Manchester United signing Sabitzer permanently

Former Manchester United duo Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves have commented on Marcel Sabitzer's potential permanent signing by the Red Devils.

Sabitzer is on loan at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich till the end of the season. However, the Austrian has enjoyed a prominent role in Erik ten Hag's side compared to his opportunities with the Bavarians. He has featured 13 times across competitions, scoring three goals and contributing one assist.

Two of those goals have come in Manchester United's Europa League first-leg quarterfinal clash with Sevilla on Thursday (April 13). Sabitzer bagged a first-half brace as Ten Hag's men came out with intensity at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Hargreaves has doubts about Sabitzer becoming a regular starter and displacing either Casemiro, Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes. He told BT Sport ahead of United's clash with Sevilla:

"Im sure the club will be looking at it (permanent signing). I’m sure Sabitzer will be looking at it. He’s a good squad player, but I think the midfield has been an issue over the past couple of seasons, and now Casemiro’s in there with Bruno and Eriksen; all of a sudden that team is so strong."

Scholes agreed with Hargeaves by suggesting that Sabitzer could be handed a similar role to that of his former teammate Darren Fletcher. The Scot was predominantly used as a backup during Sir Alex Ferguson's era:

"I think you summed it up perfectly; he might be a squad player. He would be one who comes into them for bigger games. We had people like Darren Fletcher and John O’Shea who went into midfield - proper athletes, absolutely brilliant coming into them games, getting against people."

Sabitzer is set to return to Bayern once his loan expires. However, the Austrian has expressed his satisfaction with life at Old Trafford. He said (via Metro):

"Of course, my thoughts are on United, especially with the trust I get from Erik ten Hag – it’s very positive. But I’m not the only one who decides (if he signs permanently)."

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes ruled out of Europa League QF second leg

Bruno Fernandes was seething red after seeing yellow.

Manchester United vice-captain Fernandes will miss his side's Europa League quarterfinal second leg with Sevilla. The Portuguese midfielder picked up a seemingly incorrect yellow card in the first half of the first leg.

Fernandes leaped towards the ball to try and prevent Nemanja Gudelj's shot. The ball hit his hand from a mere six yards out, but the referee handed him a yellow card.

The Manchester United playmaker was enraged, as he will now sit out the second-leg at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on April 20. Sabitzer's inspired form has come at a perfect time given that Fernandes will be absent in the deciding leg.

