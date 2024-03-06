"Wouldn’t be in the quarterfinals if it wasn’t for him" - Real Madrid fans hail star's amazing performance in 1-1 draw with Leipzig

Fans have reacted to goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's masterclass as Real Madrid booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg at Leipzig three weeks ago. Los Blancos opened the scoring midway through the second period at the Santiago Bernabeu through Vinicius Junior.

However, the visitors were back on level terms on the night just three minutes later through captain Willi Orban. With Leipzig now trailing by a single goal on aggregate, Marco Rose's men sensed another goal.

Orban nearly scored another, while Dani Olmo hit the woodwork in stoppage time as Leipzig nearly forced extra time.

Having made an impressive nine saves in the first leg in Leipzig, Lunin once again stood tall between the sticks for Madrid.

Fans duly recognised his impressive performance on the night, with one tweeting:

"Lunin appreciation post. We wouldn't be in the quarterfinals if it wasn't for him."

Another chimed in:

"Another great goal from Lunin"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The stalemate ended Los Blancos' seven-game perfect start to their Champions League campaign as Leipzig came close to forcing extra time and a potential upset.

The record 14-time champions are into the last-eight for the 12th time in the last 14 appearances.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season. Despite their near scare against Leipzig in the Champions League quarterfinals, they have lived to fight another day.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are flying high in the league, leading second-placed Girona by seven points with 11 games to go. The La Liga leaders next take on Celta Vigo at home in the league on Sunday (March 10).

Having won their first title of the season at the Supercopa Espana in January - dethroning defending champions Barcelona in the final - Madrid suffered early elimination in the Copa del Rey.

However, Ancelotti's side are on course for silverware as they seek their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.