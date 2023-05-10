“Wouldn’t mind him”, “I’m moved” – Manchester United fans believe they have found replacement for 32-year-old star during Milan vs Inter UCL SF

Manchester United fans believe Andre Onana is the perfect replacement for David de Gea after watching the Cameroonian's performance during the UEFA Champions League semifinal between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Onana kept a clean sheet as the Nerazzurri defeated their city rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday, May 10. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were the scorers for Inter Milan.

Onana's distribution impressed Manchester United fans the most. Apart from making a save from inside the box and a high claim, Onana also completed 34 passes during the Champions League semifinal first leg. The goalkeeper has now kept 18 clean sheets in 37 appearances for Inter this season.

Since his free transfer from Ajax in the summer, the 27-year-old has proven to be pivotal for the Nerazzurri.

United goalkeeper David de Gea has made high-profile errors in recent matches. He gave the ball away cheaply during their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla, which led to a goal. De Gea also failed to gather a weak shot by Said Benrahma in their recent Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

The Spaniard's ability to play with the feet is also questionable, and many fans believe that United need a goalkeeper who is comfortable in possession.

De Gea's current deal with United will run out in the summer and fans believe Onana, who has been linked to United and Chelsea, could be the perfect replacement.

While De Gea looks set to extend his stay at Old Trafford, adding competition for the number one spot at the club would be a great idea. Onana worked with United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Onana's performance in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan:

♠️ @Amad16Diallo Onana is very good wouldn’t mind him Onana is very good wouldn’t mind him

Jack Baldridge 🇬🇧 @jb2fo8 Onana shooting arrows into his strikers chest like he’s Robin Hood and I’ve got to live with that pussio De Gea Onana shooting arrows into his strikers chest like he’s Robin Hood and I’ve got to live with that pussio De Gea

AG⁴⁹ @TotalGarnacho Onana was so, so good tonight Onana was so, so good tonight

Mathur 🇶🇦 @mathur0201 Ten hag iced out Onana but he wants to keep de gea??? What happened to this bald man’s spine??? Ten hag iced out Onana but he wants to keep de gea??? What happened to this bald man’s spine???

FRICKY DICKY🇬🇭❤🇶🇦 @FRICKYDICKY7 When you watch Onana's distributions you will think David De Gea is a volleyball player 🤧 When you watch Onana's distributions you will think David De Gea is a volleyball player 🤧

UE 🇶🇦 @UtdEra_ Give me Onana or Costa to replace De Gea next season Give me Onana or Costa to replace De Gea next season

Manchester United look set to be back in the UEFA Champions League next season

Manchester United missed out on the UEFA Champions League this season as they finished sixth in the English top-flight last year. The Red Devils, however, look set to be back in the competition next term as they are currently fourth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have 63 points from 34 league games this season. They hold a one point lead over Liverpool, having played one game less than Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester United are currently on a two game losing streak, having lost consecutive away league matches to Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham. The Red Devils will return to action on May 13 to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League home clash.

