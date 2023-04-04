Reports have emerged that Barcelona have started working on the return of Lionel Messi. Fans on Twitter are beyond excited after the latest development.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has stated that the Blaugrana are working on bringing Messi back. They are looking to share a percentage of sponsorship deals, ticket sale income, and more to manage their finances.

The Argentine forward is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joined the French club in 2021 and has since scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 games.

While he has also been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and the MLS, that hasn't deterred the Blaugrana fans from dreaming about Messi's return.

Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games in his first stint as a Barca player. He won six Ballons d'Or during his time at the club, winning another one after joining PSG. However, the Catalan club couldn't renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Thierry Henry urged Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate, recently urged the PSG ace to return to Camp Nou after he was recently booed by the Parisian club's fans. The Argentine faced the wrath of the fans ahead of their clash against Olympique Lyon on April 2.

Henry said ahead of the game that Christophe Galtier's team lost 2-0 (via Metro):

"It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc, You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season. Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barca, in Europe."

He further added:

"After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did… I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barca."

Messi will next in action for PSG against OGC Nice away in the Ligue 1 on April 8.

