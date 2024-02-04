Xavi considering using Barcelona star in new position after successful experiment against Alaves: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly considering using Andreas Christensen more often as a defensive midfielder. As claimed by Toni Juanmarti of Sport via Barca Universal, the Blaugrana boss and his backroom staff were pleased with how well Christensen did in an unorthodox number six role.

Xavi Hernandez opted to make a surprise decision against Alaves on Saturday, February 3 starting Andreas Christensen as a number six. The report suggests that Xavi could use Christensen more often in defensive midfield.

Barca's current number six Oriol Romeu has fallen out of favor while Ilkay Gundogan has excelled as a number eight which could see Christensen getting more minutes as a defensive midfielder.

Following the game, Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on Christensen for his excellent showing in an unusual role, a game which Barca won 3-1. The Barcelona manager also insisted that the 27-year-old has the required technique to feature in his new role. Xavi said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“I’m happy with Christensen. He will give us discipline there, but because of his technical ability, he can play in the pivot position,” said the Barcelona manager. I liked Christensen in the pivot position. With the ball, he can be very smooth, and he told me that he is comfortable, and this is an option that we are considering.”

Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after his contract expired at Chelsea. He has so far made 58 appearances for the Spanish giants but his future has been rumored to be up in the air next summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez criticizes officials for Vitor Roque’s red card

Match officials once again faced Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez's wrath following the Catalan giants' 3-1 win against Alaves. Despite the Blaugrana winning the game quite convincingly, the victory was overshadowed by Vitor Roque’s sending-off.

The Brazilian wonderkid came on as a substitute in the 59th minute before scoring the third goal for Xavi's side. However, he was given his marching orders after being booked twice within five minutes.

In his post-match press conference, Xavi was unhappy with the referee and said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

“We are going to appeal the card to Vitor Roque because it is another mistake by the referee. His expulsion is very unfair. Vitor gives us depth and has scored again. I don’t need to say anything, you’ve already seen it. That we are paying for the Negreira case, that is the reality."

He added:

"That’s what I feel. The only thing I ask is that they let us compete, that’s all I ask. And I’m never going to talk about the referees again. Then you kill me, but what can I say? I have to tell the truth.”

Vitor Roque has made an immediate impression at Barcelona upon his switch from Athletico Paranaense in January. The Brazilian wonderkid has scored twice in seven appearances across competitions for the Catalan giants.

