“Xavi has gone mad”, “We’re completely finished” – Barcelona fans unhappy as 32-year-old is named in El Clasico starting line-up to face Real Madrid

Barcelona fans expressed their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter) after Xavi named Inigo Martinez in the lineup against Real Madrid. The 32-year-old has been named alongside Andreas Christensen in central defense for the El Clasico.

One fan called Xavi 'mad' for the decision, saying:

"It obvious xavi has gone mad, why putting inigo Martinez at defensive midfielder."

Another fan expressed worry, saying:

"Inigo Martinez in midfield. We're completely finished."

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Barcelona are suffering from a host of injuries to many key players. The likes of Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are set to miss the clash, forcing Xavi to name a lineup different from usual.

To counter the threat of Real Madrid's talismanic attacker Vinicius Jr, Ronald Araujo is likely to play right-back rather than his natural central position. This was a tactic used by Xavi last season as well. It was reported earlier by the Catalan outlet El Nacional that he would repeat it this time as well and would use Joao Cancelo in a more advanced position.

The Blaugrana enter the game in third position, one point and one spot below their heated rivals. A win by either side would see them top of the table over high-flying Girona.

Real Madrid chief to not attend El Clasico after comments by Barcelona spokesperson

Real Madrid president Fiorentino Lopez is set to not attend the El Clasico. This comes after a controversial statement from a member of the Barcelona board regarding Vinicius Jr.

In the statement, Miguel Camps, deputy spokesperson of the board, suggested that the Brazilian winger needed a slap for being a clown and performing unnecessary stepovers.

It read:

"It's not racism, he [Vinicius] deserves a slap for being a clown. What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the center of the field?"

The statement was subsequently deleted but noticed by multiple news outlets, including Spanish outlet COPE.

The Real Madrid star has been subject to multiple instances of racism in Spain since his arrival. Last week, two Sevilla supporters were caught making monkey gestures at the attacker.

He went on to issue a statement over the incident, saying:

"The face of today's racist is plastered on websites as on many other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people must be criminally punished too."