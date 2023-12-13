"Xavi needs to find another team", "Sack him ASAP" - Fans explode as Barcelona slump to 3-2 defeat at Royal Antwerp

Fans have had a go at Barcelona manager Xavi after the La Liga giants slumped to a 3-2 UEFA Champions League loss at Royal Antwerp on Wednesday (December 13).

Having already qualified for the knockouts ahead of their trip to Belgium, Xavi's side were rocked early, as Arthur Vermeeren fired Antwerp in front after just two minutes.

Ferran Torres equalised for the visitors 10 minutes before half-time as the two teams headed into the break on level terms. Vincent Janssen put Antwerp ahead in the 56th minute, and the hosts led entering stoppage time.

Marc Guiu thought he had claimed an equaliser for Barca only for George Ilinekhena restoring Antwerp's lead in the very next minute, leaving Xavi shellshocked.

The defeat in Belgium eventually had no bearing, though, as Barca (12) won the group, finishing ahead of second-placed Porto (12) due to their better head-to-head record over the Portuguese side. Porto beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 in the group's other game.

Meanwhile, fans tore into Xavi as Barca dished out a largely inept performance in Antwerp against the group's basement side. One fan tweeted:

"Xavi needs to find another team."

Another urged Barca to immediately sack their boss:

"Sack him asap"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coming off a disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Girona in La Liga at the weekend, Barcelona slumped to another defeat as their season plunges into disarray after a bright start.

How Barcelona have fared this season

Barcelona endured defeat at Antwerp.

Barcelona have had a disappointing season by their staggering standards. The La Liga giants are fourth in the league, trailing surprise leaders Girona (41) by seven points after 16 games.

In the UEFA Champions League, Xavi's side lost twice in six games but scrapped through as group winners, having beat second-placed Porto home and away, to finish above the Portuguese side on head-to-head record.

The Blaugrana have won twice in their last five games across competitions. The run includes their league defeat to Girona, which puts their hopes of a successful title defence in serious jeopardy.