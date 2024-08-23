“You have to be alert and prepared” - Arsenal boss Arteta says ‘lot of surprises’ can still come ahead of transfer deadline day

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that a lot more surprises could spring up ahead of the deadline day of the summer transfer window. The transfer window will close on August 30, 11pm UK time.

The Gunners have completed some notable transfers during the ongoing summer window. Arteta, though, reckons that more surprises could be on the way as the deadline day edges closer. He told reporters (via Sam Dean on X):

"You have to be alert and prepared, because a lot of surprises can come."

Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna while David Raya's move from Brentford has been made permanent. The Gunners have also reportedly agreed on a move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino.

In terms of departures, Cedric Soares left upon the expiry of his deal. Karl Hein, Nuno Tavares, and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all left on loan transfers. Arthur Okonkwo and Mohamed Elneny have left as free agents. Emile Smith Rowe, meanwhile, has secured a permanent transfer to fellow London club Fulham.

Arteta feels more deals can take place before the end of the window. The Gunners have started their Premier League campaign on a winning note, beating Wolves 2-0. They play Aston Villa next on Saturday, August 24.

Mikel Arteta speaks about having a long career at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has been at Arsenal since 2019 and his stint is now close to five years. Managers like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, who left this summer, managed Manchester City and Liverpool for a long time.

Guardiola has been with City for over eight years now, while Klopp left Liverpool after almost nine years at the club. Arteta has answered whether he'd have such a long career at the Emirates, saying (via football.london):

"I see myself today and tomorrow. That's the reality of us as managers. It's something that I like that urgency. Looking in two or three years you have to plan, that's our reality. In the meantime, do your best and plan."

Arteta has led Arsenal to consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League. However, they finished behind Manchester City in both of the last two seasons. The team are looking to take that extra step and become English champions this time.

They play Aston Villa next, who finished fourth in the league last season. Villa won 1-0 at Villa Park and 2-0 at the Emirates last season. The upcoming match this weekend will take place at Villa Park.

