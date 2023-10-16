“You are a big son of a b***h” – Ex-La Liga star launches scathing attack on Karim Benzema

Former La Liga goalkeeper Dudu Aouate slammed Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema for his comments on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Several innocent civilians have been caught in the crossfire between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel. A reported 2,450 people have been killed in Gaza owing to Israel's retaliatory air strikes following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7.

Showing his support for the people of Gaza, Benzema wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children."

In response, the former Israel international who represented La Liga sides Mallorca, Deportivo, and Racing Santander wrote on his X account in various languages:

"You are a big son of a b***h."

During his time in Spain, Aouate managed a staggering 303 appearances in the Spanish top flight while keeping 83 clean sheets.

Benzema and the shot-stopper played against each other seven times when the former represented Real Madrid. On six of those occasions, the ex-France international ended up on the winning side.

During his stay at Los Blancos, Benzema scored a staggering 238 goals and assisted 119 from 439 appearances in La Liga. He won the competition four times with Real Madrid.

When Karim Benzema admitted he wanted to finish his career with La Liga giants Real Madrid

Karim Benzema acquired legendary status at Real Madrid before he decided to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer. The 35-year-old striker enjoyed an illustrious career at Santiago Bernabeu after moving from Lyon in the summer of 2009 for €35 million.

Although now playing in Saudi Arabia, the Frenchman revealed that he originally planned to finish his career with Los Blancos. Deciding otherwise, he said while leaving the club in the summer (via ESPN):

"I'm leaving this club, and it hurts me. I had a dream to sign for Madrid and I wanted to finish [my career] at Madrid, but sometimes in life you get other opportunities."

After spending 12 years of his career at Real Madrid, Benzema scored 354 goals and assisted 165 from a stunning 648 appearances across all competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup five times each, among other honors.