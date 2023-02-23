“You can’t tell me” – Paul Merson claims new Chelsea signing is not better than 24-year-old Blues star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea's new signing Noni Madueke isn't better than Christian Pulisic. The English winger joined the Blues last month from PSV Eindhoven for £29 million.

The 20-year-old has featured three times for Graham Potter's side so far. His signing came amidst the west Londoners' astronomical transfer window in which they spent £323 million. This amount is more than all clubs from Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 combined.

After watching Madueke in the early stages of his Chelsea career, Merson has questioned his signing. The former Gunners midfielder doesn't think he is better than Pulisic or Raheem Sterling. He told Sky Sports:

"You can’t tell me that Noni Madueke is a better player than Raheem Sterling or Christian Pulisic. He’s not. Why are you buying a load of players that aren’t better than what you’ve got?”

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £57.6 million. The American attacker has struggled for a starting role at Stamford Bridge. He has made 21 appearances this season, but only eight in the Blues' starting lineup. The forward has scored just one goal and provided two assists.

Speculation has grown over his future amid interest from Newcastle United. Reports claim that the American is among four players available for sale in the summer. Hence, Madueke may be viewed by Potter's side as his replacement.

The winger impressed during his time with PSV, scoring 20 goals and contributing 14 assists in 80 matches. Given his young age, Madueke is one for the future.

Chelsea could be boosted by the return of N'Golo Kante in early March

N'Golo Kante is nearing a return to the first team.

Kante has made just two appearances as a long-term hamstring injury has hindered his season. The French midfielder's absence has been problematic for Chelsea as they are struggling for form, sitting 10th in the league. They are out of all domestic cup competitions.

The Blues are also trailing Borussia Dortmund 1-0 heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on March 7. However, Potter's side may welcome Kante back into their team by that date.

According to football.london, the Frenchman could be back to full fitness by the start of March. He has undergone light training. The former Leicester City man may be available for his side's encounter with Leeds United on March 4.

Kante is yet to make an appearance under Potter. The English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September last year. He will be particularly looking forward to the midfielder's return as pressure builds.

