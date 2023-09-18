"You cook a lot, I hope your kitchen don't burn soon" - Fans react hilariously as Brighton troll Manchester United and Onana with cheeky tweet

Fans have reacted to Brighton & Hove Albion's cheeky tweet mentioning Manchester United's Andre Onana.

The Seagulls secured a famous 3-1 Premier League win at Old Trafford on Sunday (17 September), putting three goals past the Red Devils' £47.2 million goalkeeper. A day after the win, Brighton's official X account shared a snippet showing all three of the Seagulls' goals from a camera placed behind Manchester United's nets.

Danny Welbeck's opening goal of the game was a first-time finish placed neatly in the goal's bottom right corner. Pascal Gross doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half, burying the ball in the same spot after getting the better of Lisandro Martinez with a dummy.

Joao Pedro's stunning goal in the 71st minute was placed into the goal's bottom left corner. Hannibal Mejbri's 73rd-minute goal proved to be just a consolation goal for the visitors.

Brighton captioned the video:

"POV: you're André Onana's bottom corner. 😆"

One fan tweeted:

"you cook a lot, i hope your kitchen don’t burn soon"

Others added:

Onana (27) has now conceded 10 goals in his first five games for the Red Devils. He was signed from Inter Milan this summer to replace David de Gea, who left the club as a free agent after a 12-year stay.

Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United star's display against Brighton

Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Manchester United from Atalanta for a £72 million fee last month. But he had to wait until the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on 3 September to make his debut due to a back injury.

Hojlund was handed his first start at Manchester United in their 3-1 loss against Brighton. He played 64 minutes before he was taken off for Anthony Martial — a move which wasn't appreciated by a section of the home fans.

Hojlund thought he scored his first goal for the club when he put the ball in the back of the net five minutes before half-time. But the VAR ruled it out as the ball went out of play in the build-up to the goal.

After the match, Ten Hag hinted that Hojlund was taken off because he didn't want to risk his injury. He said, via the Guardian:

"It was positive [for him] – you see the fans in the first moment in Old Trafford, the reception for him was great, he performed very well...

"But everyone knows he came in with a small issue. If he gets injured because he is not capable of playing 90 minutes then we are much farther away than where we want to go."

Hojlund, 20, scored 10 goals in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta before his move to Manchester.