“You have to be more determined” – Ten Hag sends strong message to Manchester United superstar after defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called for Marcus Rashford to perform better after his display against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 30. The Dutch boss insists that the England international needs to amp up his efforts in finding the back of the net.

The Red Devils locked horns with the Eagles at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, three days after their meeting in the EFL Cup. Ten Hag's men were unable to grab any points as they suffered a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a brilliant strike from Joachim Andersen in the 25th minute.

A foul from on-loan Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat paved the way for Joachim Andersen's impressive winner for Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Rashford failed to get his name on the scoresheet in the encounter and Ten Hag has criticised him for it, saying via Centre Devils:

"You have to be more determined, willingness to try and score a goal. It will come but it’s not coming automatic. He has to invest a lot, the team has to invest a lot around him. Today we were in good positions but we made the wrong decisions.”

Following their defeat to the Eagles, Manchester United find themselves in 10th position in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign, recording three wins and four losses.

Ten Hag's side are seven points adrift of the top four and the gap will increase if they do not turn their form around soon.

"Jack of all trades, master of none" - Pundit slams 'squad player' Manchester United star who is 'never going to be the difference'

Pundit Stan Collymore has lambasted Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount for his performances this season. The Englishman believes the former Chelsea star will never make an impact on the team at Old Trafford.

Collymore labeled the player as nothing more than average, saying in an interview with Caught Offside:

“In my view, Mount is a jack of all trades, master of none type of player. It’s about time managers dropped the rose-tinted glasses and saw him for what he is. He’s a squad player who will give you average performances across multiple positions. He’s never going to be the difference."

He added:

“So stick with Hannibal and give him a run of games to really show us what he’s all about. If his form drops and he struggles to meet expectations, then rotate him out and that’s when Mount should be given a chance to come in, but as I have said, based on his recent performances, Hannibal at least deserves the chance to continue.”

The Red Devils secured Mount's services from Chelsea this summer for £60 million. The England international has so far registered only two Premier League appearances for them.