"You can't expect me to score 10 goals" - Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong explains reason behind poor goal tally ahead of Atletico's clash

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona has said that given his deep playing role in the midfield, he shouldn't be expected to score a lot of goals. The Dutchman also shed light on the proliferation of statistics as a method of examining the performance of players.

Ad

De Jong is a midfielder whom a section of Barca supporters expect to regularly offer goal contributions in attack. Meanwhile, the Dutchman has revealed his hindrance despite his proficiency in scoring and assisting.

During an interview ahead of their LaLiga clash against big-time rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (March 16), De Jong spoke about his role in Barca's midfield. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I can score or assist, but I’m playing as a number 6 now. I move freely, but I’m the most defensive midfielder at Barça. You can’t expect me to score 10 goals. Football today focuses a lot on numbers and stats, but that doesn’t always tell the full story. A player can play badly and still score, or play well without scoring."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"People now only look at stats rather than watching the games. Numbers can help, but they shouldn’t be the main factor in evaluation of a player."

While there are speculations surrounding his future at Camp Nou, De Jong has remained a significant player for Hansi Flick in midfield. In 29 appearances this season, he has provided three goal contributions (two goals and one assist). His contract will end in 2026.

Ad

"I want to score more goals" - Barcelona's left-back Alejandro Balde

FC Barcelona v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Barca's left-back Alejandro Balde has expressed his desire to offer more goal contributions for Hansi Flick's team. The Spaniard has been able to solidify his place as Barca's designated left-back in recent times.

Ad

In a recent interview, the youngster expressed his desire to improve his attacking performance. He said (via Barca Universal's X handle):

"I want to score more goals, this is a personal goal for me. Creating goals is important, but I can also score. I can score more goals. The truth is, I reach attacking areas a lot, and for me, the goal is to improve my finishing and score more."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Balde has provided seven assists and scored one goal in 36 games for Barcelona this season. Thus, it will be interesting to see if he can replicate Jordi Alba's left-back performance at Camp Nou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback