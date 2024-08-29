"You are getting goals" - Pundit questions why Chelsea have not signed Premier League star to solve key issues

Michael Dawson has stated that he is surprised to see Chelsea not going all out for Ivan Toney. He believes that the striker is perfect for the club and guarantees goals – something they need.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dawson claimed that Brentford were bound to lose Toney this summer and it would be a surprise if the Englishman remain at the club beyond this week. He added that the striker is perfect for the Blues and is worth whatever they pay for him.

Dawson said:

"I would be surprised [if Toney is still a Brentford player by the end of the window]. When he got left out last week, that was a surprise to me with the new signing [Igor] Thiago being out for a long period. Brentford are trying to get money as he is going into his final year."

Trending

"I am a massive fan of Ivan Toney. I cannot believe another Premier League club hasn't come in to get him. The Chelsea's. Chelsea sign everyone! You are getting goals. Guaranteed in a Brentford team – 12 months ago, people were talking about him being an £80m player. I am disappointed. There are a lack of centre-forwards and goalscorers out there," he added.

The Blues are interested in Ivan Toney, but Brentford have reportedly a deal agreed with Al Ahli.

Chelsea and Al Ahli battling for two players

Chelsea and Al Ahli are fighting for Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney this summer. Both players have offers on the table from the two sides, with the Nigerian being the top target for them.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the two clubs are fighting for Osimhen and Toney. He said on Caught Offside:

"Ivan Toney will be one to watch in the final days of the summer transfer window because there is still interest from Saudi. Al-Ahli have his name next to Victor Osimhen as a potential option for the final days. The talks remain ongoing for Ivan Toney and Brentford, but he could also be an option for English clubs, a late-minute opportunity, in the event of not going to Saudi."

"There are many rumours about Chełsea too and he could be one of the names under consideration, but only in the event of Chelsea not signing Victor Osimhen themselves – as he remains their priority target," Romano added.

Fabrizio Romano added that the Blues are yet to agree a deal with Napoli and Brentford for the strikers but are pushing to sign a forward before the window closes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback