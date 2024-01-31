“You are that guy,” “The world is watching” - Liverpool fans hail 'special' player for his MOTM performance against Chelsea

Liverpool fans on social media have lauded Conor Bradley for his performance in the club's win over Chelsea.

The Reds hammered the Blues 4-1 in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31. Bradley, who started ahead of first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, put in a commanding display, earning him the Player of the Match award.

The youngster first assisted Diogo Jota's 23rd-minute opener, finding him in a central area with a neat pass from the right. He followed that up by scoring with a superb finish across the goal on the counter 16 minutes later. Bradley capped off his night with an excellent cross to Dominik Szoboszlai, who headed home Liverpool's third goal in the 65th minute.

The Northern Irishman's performance saw him receive applause from the Anfield crowd when he was substituted in the 68th minute. He also received plenty of admiration on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan sharing a video of his goal against Chelsea with the caption:

"Bradley you are that guy"

Expand Tweet

Another simply wrote:

"Bradley, I’m in disbelief. The world is watching"

Expand Tweet

A third fan summarized his feelings in a lengthy post, with a point dedicated to Bradley that read:

"Bradley is a special player."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In what was only his second career Premier League appearance, Bradley nabbed his first goal, as well as his second and third assists in the competition. He also won four fouls, three tackles and seven of his 12 duels against Chelsea.

Shortly after his substitution, Christopher Nkunku got the Blues back into the game with a 71st-minute goal. However, Luis Diaz's strike eight minutes later sealed a comfortable win for Liverpool.

"He is an incredible boy" - Jurgen Klopp praised Conor Bradley after Liverpool's 4-1 win over Chelsea

Speaking after the match against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Conor Bradley.

He stated that Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders had been speaking to him about the young right-back for some time now. Klopp later added that the team always had confidence in Bradley amid calls for them to sign a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer.

The German tactician told TNT Sports (as quoted by @TheAnfieldBuzz on X):

“For three years, Pep Lijnders has been in my ear [about Bradley].”

He added (via @DaveOCKOP on X):

“He is an incredible boy. People told me the crowd was singing his name. It is just great. I think back to the summer, I think there were quite a few people that said we needed a right back, blaa, blaa for different reasons. We were very positive about Conor.”

Liverpool signed Bradley for their U18 side from Dungannon in Northern Ireland back in 2019. After turning out for the U18, U21 and U23 teams, he joined Bolton Wanderers on loan during the 2022-23 season. He enjoyed a productive campaign, recording five goals and five assists in 41 Championship matches.

Bradley returned this summer and played in the domestic cups and UEFA Europa League prior to his Premier League debut in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on January 21.