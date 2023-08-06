"You guys are not serious" - Fans fume as 29-year-old attacker starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr play Raja CA in the Arab Cup of Champions quarterfinals, with the Portuguese being the team captain. Fans, though, are unhappy to see Anderson Talisca start alongside Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in attack.

Luis Castro's team are coming off a 1-1 draw against Zamalek. Ronaldo scored a last-ditch equaliser to save his team from elimination. Mane also made his debut in that game. The Senegalese, who completed a €40 million move from Bayern Munich, came on as a second-half substitute.

With a last-four spot up for grabs, Al-Alamy now take on Raja CA. Summer signings Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles and Mane are in the starting line-up.

While fans are excited with the team, some expressed disappointment with Talisca, 29, starting, with one tweeting:

"Ohhh Talisca again u guys are not serious."

What has Anderson Talisca said about his Al-Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo?

Anderson Talisca has been a constant presence alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's attack.

The Brazilian has shared the pitch with 16 times with Ronaldo, combining for one goal involvement. Talisca has hailed Ronaldo as the greatest and emphasised what it means for him to share the pitch with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner (via GOATTWorld Twitter):

"Cristiano is a very humble, humane and calm person. ... For me, Cristiano is the greatest player in football and to play with him in the same team is a very great achievement."

Talisca and Ronaldo, though, ended the 2022-23 season without silverware. For the Portuguese, it marked the first time in his illustrious career that he went two straight seasons without a trophy.

Al-Nassr have made a few notable recruitments this summer, with Sadio Mane in attack being a notable one. Hence, brighter times could be ahead for the Riyadh-based team, who have also appointed Luis Castro as their new manager.