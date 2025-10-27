"You know who else is paying attention? Real Madrid" - Pundit slams Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for running his mouth before El Clasico

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has hit out at Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal for his comments aimed at Real Madrid before the El Clasico on Sunday. Ahead of the top of the table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Yamal added fuel to the fire by claiming Real Madrid 'steal' and then complain later. During his chat with streamer and Kings League club owner Ibai Llanos, Yamal also reminded his host about how he scored during his previous visit to the Bernabeu with Barcelona last season.

Ad

Understandably, it was reported that Real Madrid players were furious with Yamal for making such comments. And tensions flared during the El Clasico and it reached tipping point after the full-time whistle. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr were seen exchanging heated words with Yamal, with the Barcelona star being called out by the duo for speaking too much.

In the wake of the incident, Moreno has become the latest pundit to weigh in on Yamal's attitude off the pitch. The former Venezuela international admitted that he is someone who thought Yamal should have won the 2025 Ballon d'Or, but stressed on how he must also learn to back his statements up with performances on the pitch.

Ad

Trending

Moreno said on ESPN FC:

“If you’re going to run your mouth and you become the story before the game, then all the attention is going to be on you. That demands a big-time performance and we did not see anything like that from Lamine Yamal. He is this kid with the smile, the beach blonde hair and he’s crowning himself, which attracts attention from us. You know who else is paying attention? Real Madrid.

Ad

"Some of the reactions that we saw at the end of the match, Vinicius is doing a gesture to ask Lamine if he’s yapping. This is the reality of playing professional football at the highest level. I’ve said Lamine Yamal is an outstanding talent and yet I don’t like the whole idea of, ‘I’m going to make this game all about my comments’ and then you don’t back it up with the performance.”

Ad

Notably, Yamal lost possession 22 times and failed to register a shot on target for Barcelona during their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Ibai Llanos reacts to chaos between Barcelona and Real Madrid after El Clasico due to Lamine Yamal's comments

Both Lamine Yamal and ibai Llanos may not have expected their interview on Twitch to blow for all the wrong reasons after the El Clasico. After the incident involving Yamal and Dani Carvajal, Llanos expressed his feelings. The streamer took full responsibility and stated that Yamal did not mean it to sound that way.

Ad

Llanos also feels the quotes were mostly taken out of context and misinterpreted by many, which could have led to the hostile nature of the Real Madrid players.

He stated [via Tribuna]:

"The chaos that's broken out in El Clasico and around the world because of what Lamine Yamal said is partly my fault. My intention was to have a good time. I didn't think what Lamine said would be taken out of context or misinterpreted."

Barcelona, who are now five points behind Real Madrid in LaLiga, next face Elche on November 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More