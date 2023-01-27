"You shouldn't be losing to Brighton 3-0"- Gabby Agbonlahor blames Jurgen Klopp for not getting more out of his Liverpool side 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his side's poor form in recent times. The Englishman insists the German manager should be getting better results with the current crop of players under his wing.

He also pointed out the Merseyside outfit's brutal 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on January 14.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“Liverpool were a shambles. Jurgen Klopp has a lot to answer for…”



Gabby Agbonlahor asks if Klopp’s time at Liverpool is coming to an end? 🤔 “Is this the time where #LFC needs a new voice [in the dugout]?”“Liverpool were a shambles. Jurgen Klopp has a lot to answer for…”Gabby Agbonlahor asks if Klopp’s time at Liverpool is coming to an end? 🤔 “Is this the time where #LFC needs a new voice [in the dugout]?”😳 “Liverpool were a shambles. Jurgen Klopp has a lot to answer for…”Gabby Agbonlahor asks if Klopp’s time at Liverpool is coming to an end? 👀 https://t.co/lf9eQmowbn

Speaking to The Mirror, Agbonlahor said:

"I said last week that Jurgen Klopp has to take some responsibility because the group of players he's got available here, he needs to be getting more out of. If you're this mentality monster manager who gets the best out of players, motivates them, you shouldn't be losing to Brighton 3-0. You shouldn't be capitulating at stadiums like you are."

Touching upon the Merseyside outfit's midfield problems, Agbonlahor added:

"You bring in Curtis Jones into the team, he’s not good enough for me for where Liverpool want to go, he’s not really taking his chance in midfield. Henderson's legs, Fabinho’s legs, Thiago's legs have all gone. When you play how Liverpool play, you need players to be younger or have more speed, more legs."

The Reds have been linked with multiple midfielders recently. Reports suggest the Reds have Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves on their radar. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with the Merseyside outfit as well.

Their current midfield includes the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson, who seem to be entering the twilight stages of their respective careers.

Injury-prone Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts expire at the end of the season as well.

"Jurgen Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing" - Journalist provides exciting update on long-term Liverpool target

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Bellingham is Liverpool's top priority target at the moment.

The German journalist reports that Klopp is pushing to secure the Dortmund talisman's signature, while Real Madrid and Manchester City remain interested.

Plettenberg told Sky Sports:

"We all think Bellingham will leave this summer, and that there is no chance Dortmund can keep him at this stage. But he has a contract without a release clause, so the price tag is very high. Dortmund want to have between €100m-€150m for him in the summer."

He added:

"There are three targets for him - Real Madrid, Man City and Liverpool. Liverpool are one of the favourites, and Jurgen Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing for him and says he is his No 1 transfer target. Klopp hasn't spoken to Bellingham personally yet, but the conversations have been held with people like Julian Ward. Now they just have to work out who is paying the money."

Bellingham has had a stellar campaign with Dortmund this season. The England international has recorded ten goals and four assists in 23 appearances across competitions this term. He would certainly be a great reinforcement in the ranks for the Merseyside outfit, who are ninth in the league table.

Poll : 0 votes