"You need to show them respect" - Dimitar Berbatov gives his take on Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden exit from Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Red Devils. The Portuguese superstar's contract with United was terminated by mutual agreement in November after an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo failed to find a regular starting berth under Erik ten Hag and was frustrated with the situation. His differences with the Dutch manager sparked the Portuguese legend's exit.

Berbatov has now shared his take on the matter. The Bulgarian striker spoke to GOAL about United signing Ronaldo for a second time:

"I don't think it was a mistake, because in the first season he scored many goals. In my mind, that story was about misunderstanding, miscommunication, and not showing enough respect on both sides. When you have someone of the stature of Ronaldo, who is a living legend in football, you need to show them respect."

He further added:

"You need to speak with him constantly. If he doesn't play, you need to tell him and explain why you're not playing him. He needs to feel special because he is special."

Berbatov further claimed:

"These types of players, they have earned that status in football, and you need to know that and when you don't show it, then things like this will happen."

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch with Dimitar Berbatov during his first Manchester United spell. The pair shared the pitch in 39 matches, combining for five goals. They won one Premier League title, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one EFL Cup together.

Wayne Rooney named Cristiano Ronaldo in his Manchester United Mount Rushmore

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during their time in United

Wayne Rooney recently named his Manchester United Mount Rushmore and included Cristiano Ronaldo in it. Apart from Ronaldo, the Englishman also added the likes of George Best, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Ryan Giggs.

Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates for the Old Trafford club during the Portugal international's first spell at United. They played 206 games together and combined for 25 goals. Rooney recently named Ronaldo in his Manchester United's Mount Rushmore, saying (via GiveMeSport):

"Sir Alex [Ferguson] of course will be on there, I think [Cristiano] Ronaldo would be on there. Ryan Giggs, and probably George Best."

Ronaldo and Rooney won one UEFA Champions League, three Premier Leagues, two EFL Cups, and one FA Community Shield during their time together at United.

