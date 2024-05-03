"You need that type of player" - Erik ten Hag names failed Manchester United signing who could have helped him implement Ajax style

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that being unable to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona prevented him from replicating Ajax's playing style at Old Trafford.

The Dutch club that defeated Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in 2019 under Ten Hag, are known for playing a more possession-based style of football. The Red Devils are not alien to the concept as they played something similar under Louis van Gaal.

Prior to his stint at the club, United enjoyed only 42% possession, which was ranked ninth in the Premier League, to 58.8% in Van Gaal's first season, which ranked first.

The Premier League has witnessed a magnanimous shift in the last few years. From counter-attacking football, the focus has shifted towards playing with greater dominance of the ball.

While Ten Hag's name is synonymous with that style of football, he has revealed why he decided to opt against it at Manchester United.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Dutchman claimed that the rationale to play a certain type of football rested on the players he had at his disposal. He revealed:

"So in the recruitment, you need the players with those typical assets [that Ajax players have] and you can’t bring a player who is here who has a [different] style of play and I don’t want to change his nature."

The Red Devils tried to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona after the 54-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2022. However, a deal didn't materialise. Ten Hag has claimed that signing the 26-year-old midfielder would've allowed him to replicate Ajax's style of playing football. He added:

"That would have been Frenkie de Jong and Casemiro. They would have been really connected with each other, they would have been really complementary with each other, absolutely. But that is a typical player, if you want to play the Ajax style, you need that type of player, yeah."

De Jong has managed 82 passes per game at Barcelona this season, the most in La Liga. Manchester United's playmaker Bruno Fernandes, on the flip side, has managed just 55.

Manchester United will play rivals Manchester City for a shot at the FA Cup

Interestingly, the Red Devils last won a European trophy when they defeated Ajax 2-0 in the final of the Europa League in 2017 under then-gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Erik ten Hag was leading Ajax back then. The red side of Manchester ended their six-year trophy drought after defeating Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup in February last year.

United were eliminated from the Champions League this year. They won only one of their six group-stage matches, against FC Copenhagen. The Red Devils are currently sixth on the Premier League table after having played 34 games.

While they're 13 points adrift of a Champions League spot, Manchester United will have a shot at silverware when they take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup.

The final will take place on May 25 at the Wembley Stadium.