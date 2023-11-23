"You never know" - Manchester City attacker linked with loan exit makes bold comments on future with Premier League champions

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is eager to stay put at the club and prove his worth rather than move out on loan. The 20-year-old joined City's youth setup in 2021 and made his senior debut for them this term.

So far, Bobb has made seven appearances for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and assisted once. He also started the club's 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United. However, with heavy competition in the starting XI, he has also been linked with a loan move to continue his development.

The Norwegian youngster, however, is eager to prove his worth at City. He is not planning a temporary move out of the Etihad, with three years left on his current contract with the club.

"It's nice. It's a place you want to be. It's the best place you can be to develop and improve as a footballer. There is not one person [inside the dressing room] who stands out. [On loan] is not the way I want to go. You never know, but I'd rather be at City," he told Dagbladet (via Tribal Football).

Bobb's versatility can come in handy for Guardiola. He is equally adept at playing as an attacking midfielder and a right winger, and is believed to be one of the reasons why Cole Palmer was allowed to join Chelsea this summer.

How Manchester City have fared so far this season

Manchester City, after winning a historic European treble last season, have started the new term in fine fashion as well. After chasing the leading pack of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for the first few weeks of the Premier League, they are now back on top.

The Cityzens have 28 points in 12 league games and are just a point clear of Arsenal and Liverpool, who are second and third, respectively. They are also just two points above Tottenham, who are placed fourth.

While Guardiola's side were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle, they are going strong on the European front. Having won all four of their Champions League group-stage games so far, they are on top of their group table with two games left to play.