"You have to be patient" - Manchester United star provides injury update after picking up knock earlier in the season

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has provided an injury update, saying that he's currently in the process of recovery.

The Argentine defender suffered a back injury in April, earlier this year. He later returned for the Red Devils during the pre-season tour. However, his injury emerged again during Manchester United's match against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on September 3.

During the game, Martinez was substituted in the second half as Harry Maguire was called into the playing XI. Despite being injured, the former Ajax player made appearances against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich.

Martinez is currently spending time in Argentina and he also attended a game of his former club, Defensa y Justicia on Wednesday. After the match, he talked about his injury to TNT Sports Argentina, saying:

“I am in the process of recovery and happy to be here visiting the club. It is the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. So, you have to be patient.”

In Martinez's absence, Erik ten Hag has been playing Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans in the backline.

However, Varane has failed to find a spot in the playing XI of the Red Devils. The former Ajax manager said that Varane had been benched because of tactical reasons in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Manchester United legend worried about Erik Ten Hag after Newcastle United's loss

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United suffered a painful 3-0 loss against Newcastle United in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1. Miguel Almirón (28'), Lewis Hall (36'), and Joe Willock (60') scored for the Magpies at Old Trafford.

After the match, the Dutchman addressed the defeat and said that he's a fighter and he'll keep looking up despite unfavorable results. On the other side, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that things are not looking good for the former Ajax boss. He said (via Sky Sports):

"At the moment it is worrying stuff for him, losing matches but the performances have been really awful. Even the ones they have won in the last few weeks. Nowhere near good enough."

“You knew if half decent teams came to Old Trafford they would be back with losses again. You imagine after Sunday, Ten Hag would have had a message or meeting with the players to lift them for tonight."

Before losing against Newcastle on Wednesday, the Red Devils suffered a defeat in the Manchester Derby with an identical scoreline on October 29. Next up, United will visit the Craven Cottage to face Fulham on November 4 (Saturday).