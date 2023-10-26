"You’re going to be talking £75 million-plus" - Journalist shares transfer fee PL club might demand for Arsenal target

Journalist Neil Moxley thinks Aston Villa might command a fee of £75 million plus to sell Arsenal target Ollie Watkins.

Watkins, 27, has flourished under Unai Emery at Villa Park. He has been in eye-catching form this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

Watkins' rich vein of form has attracted the interest of several top Premier League clubs, including the Gunners. Moxley, though, thinks any potential suitor might need to shell out a fortune to add Watkins to their ranks.

Speaking on the same, the journalist told GiveMeSport:

"He is an extremely good and useful person to have spearheading your attack. I was looking at his record and, in 130 appearances for Villa, he has over 50 goals now."

He added:

"He has a strike rate of 0.4, so that’s two every five games and four every 10. The top and bottom of it is he is guaranteeing you between 15 and 18 goals a season in the Premier League. How much do those strikers command these days, particularly at Watkins’ sort of age?"

Moxley further said:

"He is 27, so if somebody was going to come along right this very minute and try to offer a fee to entice Ollie Watkins out of Villa Park, I think you’re going to be talking £75 million-plus, if not a bit more because Villa would want to be able to source a replacement."

While Arsenal are still unbeaten in the Premier League after nine matches, the consensus is that their attack needs reinforcement. Mikel Arteta's team have looked a bit flat moving forward, scoring 18 goals in the league so far. Watkins could be a brilliant addition in January.

Arsenal could sign Ivan Toney for a smaller fee than Ollie Watkins

Apart from Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney is another attacker who is on the radar of top Premier League clubs. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed at the DeBrief Podcast that a deal for Toney could be struck at £65 million.

The Mirror values Toney at £60 million. The 27-year-old is currently sidelined as he is serving a suspension after being found guilty in a betting scandal. Toney scored 21 goals, including 20 in the Premier League, for Brentford last season.

If Arsenal decide to make a move for a striker in the January transfer window, Toney could be a more economically viable option than Watkins. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation unfolds.