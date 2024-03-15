"You're taking the p*ss" - Arsenal fan loses his mind after learning they could face Manchester City or Real Madrid in UCL semi-finals

Arsenal superfan Troopz gave a hilarious reaction when finding out the Gunners could face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The draw for the Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals took place today (March 15). Mikel Arteta's side were drawn against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. The first leg takes place on April 9 at the Emirates and the second leg is on April 16 at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal booked their place in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over FC Porto after a 1-1 draw on aggregate. David Raya's heroics in the shootout ensured the north Londoners would play in the next round for the first time since 2010.

The Gunners will face a Bayern side who have endured a topsy-turvy season, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga. The Premier League heavyweights could be viewed as slight favorites.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City were drawn against record-holders Real Madrid. Both are viewed as the two favorites to win Europe's elite club competition this season.

Troopz was elated when seeing City and Madrid draw one another. He shouted on his YouTube channel TroopzTV:

"Man City, Man City blud! Do the right thing! Man City, come on Real Madrid vs Man City... the stars are aligning. One of them will be out of the Champions League, yes!"

However, Troopz then realized that Arsenal would be facing either Manchester City or Los Blancos as they were drawn on the same side of the draw:

"Ok so quarter-final 2 will play quarter-final 4. Oh my days! You're taking the p*ss. We've got Madrid or City in the semifinals if we get through."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal have never won the Champions League and Arteta's men will hope to reach the final at Wembley on June 1. They'll have to go through two of Europe's big guns to get there.

Edu talks up Arsenal's UCL chances despite potential clashes vs Manchester City or Real Madrid

Edu remained upbeat despite a difficult draw for the Gunners.

Arsenal will have to first get past Bayern if they wish to book their ticket to the Champions League final. They'll be out for revenge against the Bundesliga giants after suffering a humiliating 10-2 aggregate loss to the Bavarians in the 2016-17 Champions League last 16.

However, if Arteta's men prevail they'll battle Manchester City or Real Madrid. They'll likely enter that affair as underdogs given the Cityzens are the current holders and the La Liga heavyweights have won the competition a record 14 times.

Arsenal's sporting director Edu has talked up his club's chances of reaching the final despite their difficult draw. The Brazilian said (via the club's official website):

"Why not? (reach the final). We have to dream because of the way we are playing and performing and the momentum we have at the moment. This is the position we have to always be in because of the size of the club and the way we are, and it feels like we're back where we belong."

Expand Tweet

The closest the Gunners have come to Champions League glory came in 2016. They suffered a 2-1 loss to Barcelona in the final who they could face at Wembley if they get past Bayern and then Manchester City, or Real Madrid.