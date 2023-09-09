“You have no respect for Ronaldo”, “Shameless club” – Fans blast Manchester United for Lionel Messi tribute post after win against Ecuador 

Fans have reacted to Manchester United sharing a post with Alejandro Garnacho's tribute to Lionel Messi, slamming them for their lack of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had two stints at Old Trafford, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists in 345 appearances across competiitons. It was during his first spell in the 2000s that the Portuguese evolved into one of the game's finest players, winning three Premier League, one UEFA Champions League and a Ballon d'Or award.

His second stint wasn't as productive, going trophyless, before leaving by mutual consent in November last year. Nevertheless, he remains a bonafide club legend.

Meanwhile, his arch-rival Lionel Messi had a memorable outing for Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying opener against Ecuador on Thursday (September 7). His 78th-minute free-kick winner took him level with another United legend, David Beckham (65), for joint-fourth in the all-time free-kick list.

It was also the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's 29th goal in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers, going level with top-scorer Luis Suarez. United commemorated the occasion by posting Alejandro Garnacho's tribute with a picture of Messi.

Fans, though, slammed the club for disrespecting their own legend Ronaldo, with one commenting on United's Instagram post:

"You have no respect for Ronaldo."

Another simply commented:

"Shameless"

Another comment stated:

"Whoever runs this account should be ashamed of themselves."

Here's Manchester United's Instagram post following Messi's latest achievement, captioning it:

"Garnacho paying tribute"

Meanwhile, Messi and Co. next take on Bolivia at La Paz on Tuesday (September 12) as they look to maintain their perfect record in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Manchester United fared this season?

Maanchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a lukewarm start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. After opening with a rather fortuitous 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils fell to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag's side returned to winning ways against Nottingham Forest at home, but only after recovering from going two goals down inside five minutes. In their latest outing last weekend, Manchester United, though, fell to a 3-1 loss at Arsenal. They're 11th in the standings with six points, as many points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has had a fabulous start to the season for Al-Nassr. After scoring six times in as many outings in their victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, he has bagged six goals and four assists in four Saudi Pro League games.

Coming to Lionel Messi, the Argentine hit the ground running at MLS side Inter Miami. He scored 10 times and bagged an assist, scoring in all seven games, as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup, their first trophy in their short five-year history.

Lionel Messi then bagged a goal and two assists in three MLS games as Miami moved off the foot of the Eastern Conference, snapping a 12-game winless run.