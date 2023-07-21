“You have to respect that” – Rio Ferdinand feels Erik ten Hag will bring big change to Manchester United after ‘good acquisition’

Rio Ferdinand has shared his take on Manchester United completing the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The legendary defender thinks Erik ten Hag is about to bring big changes to the club.

United recently signed Onana from the Nerazzuri. Onana, due to his ability to play passes with the ball, is expected to be a player who fits ten Hag's ideology.

Ferdinand has now shared his take on the acquisition. The legendary defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Ten Hag wants to control every phase and every aspect of the game. That is how he played before coming to Man United. He tried it with De Gea, Maguire, etc and play through the press and pressure. Brentford was a great example, they got caught with the ball and punished."

Ferdinand added:

"He then went away from that. This highlights the braveness, the steeliness, the 'this is my team' attitude from the manager. It doesn't matter how big a player you are or how influential you are in the dressing room, how long you have been here, he will do what's right for him and his team."

Further speaking about Onana and his respect for ten Hag's ideology, Ferdinand said:

"You have to respect that. I think Onana is a great signing, he is a new-age goalkeeper, he epitomizes that. He's great with his feet and don't underestimate his ability to be a shot-stopper as well."

Ferdinand added that Onana is a fantastic shot-stopper and claimed that the Cameroonian could become a dominating figure between the sticks for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag reacted to Manchester United signing Andre Onana

After David de Gea leaving the club, Manchester United were in the need of a new goalkeeper. Andre Onana, a player who formerly played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, fulfills the requirement.

Ten Hag explained why Onana was brought in from Inter Milan as a priority signing. Speaking on the goalkeeper's acquisition, ten Hag said (via United's website):

"Most important, always for a keeper, is clean sheets and he's not doing that on his own. Therefore, you need a very good defensive organisation, [it's] quite clear. But also the capabilities of a keeper is [about] keeping the goal clean. So this is the first criterion of a good goalkeeper."

He added:

"But, nowadays, football also demands good playing from the back, out-playing qualities, and that is a quality Andre has. You need both and you need to cover both areas. So yeah, we're happy, of course."

While David de Gea was a fantastic shot-stopper for Manchester United, his ability with the ball were often put under the microscope.